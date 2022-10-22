Read full article on original website
San Jose State football player Camdan McWright struck, killed by bus while riding e-scooter
A San Jose State University football player was killed early Friday morning when he was hit by a bus while riding his e-scooter en route to a workout. Camdan McWright, 18, was hit just before 7 a.m. by a school bus, which was transporting 15 children at the time. Surveillance video shows the tragic incident. He had stopped briefly to allow oncoming traffic to pass, and attempted to cross when the bus drove through the intersection. Police have disclosed that the bus had a green light at the time of the collision. "I just can't imagine my life without him," said Tina...
‘Young man will likely never walk again’ after collision: San Jose Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A young man may be permanently paralyzed after a collision late Sunday, according to the San Jose Police Department. “These are the consequences of speeding and driving recklessly on our city streets,” police stated in a tweet that included photos of damaged vehicles. Police stated that the pictures were taken […]
San Jose driver leaves scene after hitting woman
San Jose police said they are looking for the driver who hit a woman and drove away Friday night. Investigators said the woman's condition has been stabilized after sustaining life-threatening injuries.
San Jose State Game Postponed After Player Was Killed Friday
The matchup against New Mexico State will be rescheduled at a later date.
Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
Update: San Jose State students, teammates gather to remember Camdan McWright
SAN JOSE -- Students and friends on Friday marched to the intersection where their friend and teammate died after being hit by a bus while riding a scooter early that morning. Camdan McWright, a San Jose State freshman football player, was killed Friday morning when his electric scooter collided with a school bus just blocks from campus. The university confirmed the 18-year-old's identity hours after he died in the 6:51 a.m. collision near South 10th and Reed streets.The accident occurred as the team was preparing for a trip to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. The 6-1 running back from...
San Jose St. postpones game following death of running back
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has postponed its football game this weekend after a freshman running back was killed Friday when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. Athletic director Jeff Konya said Saturday's game against New Mexico State will...
College Football Game Postponed After Player's Tragic Death
On Saturday afternoon, a college football game was officially postponed following the tragic death of a player. Camdan McWright, a freshman on the San Jose State football team, passed away earlier this week. According to multiple reports, McWright was riding an electric scooter when he was hit by a school bus.
San Jose, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in San Jose. The Mt. Pleasant High School football team will have a game with Del Mar High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. The Evergreen Valley High School football team will have a game with Lick High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Redwood City, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Santa Clara High School football team will have a game with Sequoia High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
3 car crash blocking one lane of NB Highway 17
LOS GATOS, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 17 are back open after the California Highway Patrol issued a SIG alert Friday morning due to a three car crash. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the cat statues. As of 7:15 a.m., the commute time from northbound Highway 17 to Highway 85 was 77 minutes.
Burglar hits resident after he’s caught red-handed
A resident in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive in San Carlos was hit by a burglar he discovered in his house last night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The burglar “verbally threatened” the resident and then hit him before leaving the house. The...
San Jose Family Creates Unique Halloween Display for Terminally Ill Son
For one San Jose family, their Halloween display is more than just a showcase for their neighborhood. It’s a way to bring joy to their terminally ill son. Hundreds of people have come from as far as Fresno to see a spooky pumpkin patch on Vernon Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.
Early morning fire damages San Jose car wash, tire shop
SAN JOSE -- An early morning fire erupted inside a San Jose car wash and then spread to a nearby tire shop, destroying several vehicles Friday before firefighters gained control of the flames.The San Jose Fire department said its dispatch center received several calls around midnight reporting the blaze in the 2300 block of South 7th and Tully.Arriving crews found the flames had already spread between the two businesses and were threatening a nearby paint store."The crews were fighting the fire on three fronts, trying to keep it from spreading into the neighborhood," a fire spokesman said.By the time the fire was brought under control, the tire shop and car wash were damaged along with several vehicles. The spokesman said the blaze likely began in a break room at the car wash. No injuries were reported.
Bay Area Man Killed in Car Accident on SR-43 in Kings County
On October 17, 2022, officials in Kings County reported a fatal car crash on SR-43 near Hanford. The incident was described as a four-vehicle crash that occurred around 5:40 a.m. on State Route 43 in the vicinity of Flint Avenue. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on SR-43 Near Hanford...
Pac-12 school has abysmal turnout for game the week after big victory
Stanford is just a week removed from downing Notre Dame in South Bend. The Cardinal are 2-5 on the year, sure, but it still had a to be a bit of a letdown to show up to the stadium and see well under 5,000 in attendance for a home matchup against Arizona State.
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line."
Buried car discovered in yard of multi-million dollar mansion
Landscapers in Atherton, California say they found a car buried underground in the backyard of a multi-million dollar mansion. New details are being revealed about the former property owner and his criminal past.Oct. 22, 2022.
Car found buried on grounds of California mansion, believed to have been there since 1990s
Police in California have launched an investigation into the discovery of a car that was found buried in the yard of a Silicon Valley mansion.
Growing up in Pleasanton in the 1950s
Imagine walking down Santa Rita Road after school just ended and seeing kids riding their horses to the pool rather than their cars. Or seeing 13-year-olds driving their moms to the grocery store with no driver’s license and waiving to the police as they do so. Well, for people...
