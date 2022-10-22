ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

A New York lawyer who once filed 9/11 conspiracy theory lawsuit is charged with assaulting police at Capitol riot

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AH5ar_0iiO7fGk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aN5BO_0iiO7fGk00
Prosecutors say John O'Kelly tried to disarm police officers on January 6.

The Justice Department

  • A New York attorney was arrested this week on several January 6 charges.
  • Prosecutors used facial recognition technology to identify John O'Kelly in photos from the siege.
  • More than 900 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack.

Federal prosecutors used facial recognition technology to identify and arrest a New York attorney on January 6 charges this week.

John O'Kelly, 66, is charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors related to his role in the insurrection, including civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say O'Kelly tried to disarm police officers who were guarding the Capitol on January 6, 2021, by grabbing an officer's baton and "attempting to wrestle it" from his hands. O'Kelly also pushed a metal bike rack into multiple officers during the siege, according to the government.

NBC News was first to report O'Kelly's arrest Thursday. According to the outlet, O'Kelly previously worked for the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, a group that believes pre-planted explosives were responsible for the fall of the Twin Towers in 2001.

In 2019, O'Kelly filed a lawsuit on behalf of the group against the Justice Department in an effort to present the organization's conspiracy theory to a grand jury. A judge dismissed the lawsuit in March 2021, and the decision was upheld on appeals five months later.

A representative for the organization told NBC that O'Kelly no longer worked with the group.

Prosecutors ultimately identified the attorney thanks to a tip from online sleuths, according to court documents. The tipster said they used open source photo ID software to identify O'Kelly in photos from the riot, and federal investigators later confirmed his identity using his DMV photo, according to court documents.

Online sleuths had come to know the yet-identified O'Kelly as "MidWhiteCrisis," according to NBC, due to his inclusion on the FBI's Capitol Violence page.

O'Kelly did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

More than 900 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack and more than 400 have pleaded guilty thus far.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
CNN

Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio

Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
People

Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot

Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
WASHINGTON, DC
KYTV

Judge sentences 2 Springfield women connected to January 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced two Springfield women after pleading guilty for their roles in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol building. They faced three other charges in the incident. A judge sentenced both to 45 days in custody, 36 months of probation, and a $500 fine.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
abovethelaw.com

Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case

In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report

A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
Business Insider

Business Insider

687K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy