seehafernews.com
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Damon Ryan has the story. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native...
nomadlawyer.org
Green Bay: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A fun thing to do for the whole family is to check out the Bay Beach Amusement Park. There are many rides to enjoy, and a large shelter where you can rest after a fun day of riding.
CBS 58
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
Green Bay embraces spooky season with haunted houses
NBC 26 reporter Lindsey Stenger is getting into the spooky spirit by visiting local haunted houses, take the journey with her.....if you dare.
NBC26
Structure fire in Door County closes section of WIS 57
DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 between Loritz Road and Jorns, near Jacksonport. According to WisDOT, traffic was stopped at 12:15 p.m., estimated duration of the closure is two hours. The Door County Sheriff's...
nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the first week of the playoffs of Friday Football Blitz, the Sheboygan North Raiders took on the Waunakee Warriors. The Warriors were victorious in the end, winning 39-14. Last week’s Game of the Week was Markesan vs. Marshall.
wearegreenbay.com
‘The Four Phantoms’ returning with an add-on
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of The Grand Oshkosh’s popular attractions is returning next week with new touches. “The Four Phantoms in Concert” will appear Oct. 27-29 in the historic 550-seat theater. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Featured are four performers, each who has portrayed the title role in Andrew...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski haunted house fundraiser for Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
It’s the first year the Pulaski Future Farmers of America put on the event... and they hope it becomes a village staple. It might not feel like fall with 70s and sunny skies, but changes are in store next week. Person of interest in child's shooting found in Beloit.
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
WBAY Green Bay
Keeping pumpkin prices steady
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A trip to the pumpkin patch is a favorite fall tradition for many families. And despite the cost of everything rising these days, one local grower decided to keep his pumpkins priced the same this year. For 2-year-old Scarlett Kettner, today was a first. “It’s your...
WBAY Green Bay
Vigil honors former Grand Chute Officer killed in line of duty in Texas
CARROLLTON, Tx. (WBAY) - A former Grand Chute Police Officer killed in the line of duty in Texas was honored Sunday with a candlelight vigil. Officer Steve Nothem was killed last week while responding to the scene of an intoxicated driving arrest. His squad was hit by another driver who also died.
wtmj.com
Correction: Bonfire Explosion story
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about a bonfire explosion, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Green Bay is in relation to the Town of Maple Grove explosion. Green Bay is southeast of the Town of Maple Grove, not north. Copyright...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
seehafernews.com
Several Local and Area Teams Left in Volleyball Regional Finals Tonight
Several local girls’ volleyball programs will play in Regional Tournament championship games tonight. In Division 1, 2nd-seeded Manitowoc Lincoln plays host to #7 Oshkosh West in a 7:00 p.m. match at the JFK Fieldhouse. There are two matches of area interest in the D-3 Regional field. Top-seeded Howards Grove...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 in Door County reopen after structure fire closed all lanes
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the structure fire that closed down all lanes on WIS 57 near Jacksonport on Sunday afternoon. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic have reopened. The incident took over five hours to clear. However, no details have been...
WBAY Green Bay
Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School
A collaboration among Goodwill, Rawhide Youth Services and Fox Valley Technical College hopes to train 400 students, primarily those whose education and mental health suffered during the pandemic. Local doctor returns from Florida hurricane aid mission. Updated: 1 hour ago. An emergency medicine physician treated patients in tents in hurricane-stricken...
wtmj.com
Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Local meat cutter advances to regional competition
After a cold and challenging meat cutting competition on Thursday, local meat cutter Elias Gutierrez has advanced to the regional competition. The competition is held nationwide by Texas Roadhouse in an effort to motivate the restaurant meat cutters to be there best and a cut above the rest. At Thursday’s...
NBC26
Door County Custom Meats recalls beef sticks, hotdogs
DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing have issued a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of their ready-to-eat meat products sold at farmers' markets and retail stores. The recall was initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection. Evidence shows that...
CBS 58
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
