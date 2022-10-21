ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons to play Tigers in City For Champions Cup

Air Force Falcons (6-7-4) vs. Colorado College Tigers (7-5-5) Thursday, October 27, 6:00 pm MT. -Historically, Air Force is 3-17 against Colorado College. -A season ago, Air Force was defeated 1-0 in Colorado Springs. -Air Force has not bested Colorado College since 2003, a 2-1 win at USAFA. -The Falcons...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Return Home to Host San Jose State, Nevada

The Air Force volleyball team opens the second half of the conference's home-and-home schedule this week, as it welcomes San Jose State and Nevada to the Academy for a pair of rematches. The Falcons will host the Spartans at 6:00 p.m. (MT) on Thursday, Oct. 27, before facing the Wolfpack at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29.
SAN JOSE, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force faces Colorado College, Oct. 28-29

Game 1: at Colorado College, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:30 pm; Robson Arena. Game 2: Colorado College, Saturday, Oct, 29, 7:07 pm; Cadet Ice Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION                                 
goairforcefalcons.com

Blessing named AHA Goalie of the Week

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force sophomore goalie Guy Blessing was named the Atlantic Hockey Association Goalie of Week in helping lead the Falcons to a split with RIT, Oct. 20-21, at the Cadet Ice Arena. In the series, Blessing recorded a .917 saves percentage and a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Golfers close out fall schedule in Maui

THIS WEEK: The Air Force golf team closes out the fall schedule by traveling to the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational. The three-day, 54-hole tournament runs Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Royal Ka'anapali Golf Course in Lahaina, Maui. Live scoring will be available on golfstat.com. THE FORMAT:...
LAHAINA, HI
KMJ

Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
Anthony J Lynch

California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st

Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.
COALINGA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.  Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA

