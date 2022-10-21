Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons to play Tigers in City For Champions Cup
Air Force Falcons (6-7-4) vs. Colorado College Tigers (7-5-5) Thursday, October 27, 6:00 pm MT. -Historically, Air Force is 3-17 against Colorado College. -A season ago, Air Force was defeated 1-0 in Colorado Springs. -Air Force has not bested Colorado College since 2003, a 2-1 win at USAFA. -The Falcons...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Return Home to Host San Jose State, Nevada
The Air Force volleyball team opens the second half of the conference's home-and-home schedule this week, as it welcomes San Jose State and Nevada to the Academy for a pair of rematches. The Falcons will host the Spartans at 6:00 p.m. (MT) on Thursday, Oct. 27, before facing the Wolfpack at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force faces Colorado College, Oct. 28-29
Game 1: at Colorado College, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:30 pm; Robson Arena. Game 2: Colorado College, Saturday, Oct, 29, 7:07 pm; Cadet Ice Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION
goairforcefalcons.com
Blessing named AHA Goalie of the Week
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force sophomore goalie Guy Blessing was named the Atlantic Hockey Association Goalie of Week in helping lead the Falcons to a split with RIT, Oct. 20-21, at the Cadet Ice Arena. In the series, Blessing recorded a .917 saves percentage and a...
goairforcefalcons.com
Golfers close out fall schedule in Maui
THIS WEEK: The Air Force golf team closes out the fall schedule by traveling to the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational. The three-day, 54-hole tournament runs Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Royal Ka'anapali Golf Course in Lahaina, Maui. Live scoring will be available on golfstat.com. THE FORMAT:...
SBLive's Central Section Fab 15 football rankings: No. 1 Clovis West, No. 2 Buchanan go down in wild week
Talk about a major shakeup. Central threw a wrench in our rankings by manhandling previously No. 1 Clovis West 45-0 at home, a game thoroughly dominated by the Grizzlies in every facet of the game. And not to be outdone, Clovis North defeated No. 2 Buchanan 28-21, proving once again that ...
Two videos could be critical to southwest Fresno murder trial
Video could prove critical in a Fresno murder case and Action News has acquired some of what police found in their investigation into a deadly shooting in southwest Fresno in July 2021.
KMJ
Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st
Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.
2nd case of fast-spreading COVID-19 variant confirmed in Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials have just confirmed a second case of a new coronavirus variant in Fresno. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the BQ.1 is one of the newer variants to emerge — but it’s already taking over other variants in terms of how fast […]
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
18-year-old sentenced 10 years for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno
An 18-year-old Parlier man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno in July.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
Arrest made in connection to deadly downtown Fresno stabbing, police say
An arrest has been made after a man fatally stabbed a 61-year-old in downtown Fresno on October 17.
KMJ
Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
New burger restaurant opens in northwest Fresno
There's a new place to grab a juicy burger in northwest Fresno. Hammy's Smash Burgers is located on Shaw and Blythe, right next to Party City.
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
