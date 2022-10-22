7-year-old in critical condition after being hit by truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a truck in Buffalo on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. near Genesee Street and Sprenger Avenue.

The child was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

