7-year-old in critical condition after being hit by truck
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a truck in Buffalo on Friday afternoon, police said.
The accident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. near Genesee Street and Sprenger Avenue.
The child was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital.
The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.
