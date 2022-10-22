Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Debbie Collier major update as obit tells heartbreaking details of ‘joys of her life’ and funeral information revealed
THE obituary of Debbie Collier has revealed heartbreaking details of the "joys of her life" as her family continues to mourn. Collier, 59, was found dead in a ravine in rural Georgia on September 11 – less than 24 hours after she was last seen at a dollar store.
Bindi Irwin Hugs Daughter Grace in Sweet Photo as She Says These Moments Are 'Best Part of Life'
Bindi Irwin is soaking up family time at the Australia Zoo. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 24, posted a sweet set of photos on Instagram Thursday featuring her and her 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior and one of their pet dogs, Piggy. In the cute shots, Irwin sits criss-crossed in...
Slate
What Makes the Smiles in Smile So Freaking Creepy?
How can something understood as the universal symbol for joy so easily become the makings of our worst nightmares? Unhappy, unsettling smiles—like those in Todd Phillips’ Joker or the truly chilling masks donned by Ethan Hawke in last year’s The Black Phone—appear to be here to stay as fixtures of the horror genre. Paramount’s new flick, directed by Parker Finn, makes the concept its very premise, with the movie following a psychiatrist plagued by smiles everywhere she turns. Baseball fans got a taste of her strife thanks to a stunt marketing campaign for Smile featuring actors smiling creepily behind the dugout. Watch the trailer below at your own risk:
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
Narcity
This Inuk TikToker Got Traditional Face Tattoos & Shared The Whole Process (VIDEO)
Face tattoos are increasingly common, but few likely have as much cultural meaning as the "markings" that Canadian TikToker Shina Nova (@shinanova) had done. Shina, who has over 4 million followers on the social media platform, describes herself as a throat singer who is "Proud Indigenous" and "Inuk." She recently...
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms continues to move forward in spite of adversities just like her character Maxie
If anyone knows what it is like to be bullied and deal with online haters it is General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms. She is one of several actresses on the ABC soap who have been at the receiving end of comments from cruel soap fans. Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall). Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) Kelly Thiebaud ( Britt Westbourne) have all responded to negative fans who criticized them about their looks, hairstyles, and their character's love lives.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
I'm going to be completely honest with you: My mind is completely blown.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
21 Of The Funniest Reddit Jokes About "House Of The Dragon" Season 1
Reddit is one of the best places to discuss House of the Dragon episodes after they air, in part because some of the comments are hilarious. Here are 21 of the best ones I've read.
PWMania
Rikishi Reveals He Was Once Pronounced Dead for Three Minutes
Before turning professional, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi spent his teenage years hanging out with the wrong crowd and drinking too much. In a recent interview with GV Wire, Rikishi discussed the tragic event in which he was shot during a drive-by shooting. He went on to say that the event had a profound impact on his life.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
PWMania
Bobby Lashley on Why He Loves Current RAW Roster and Biggest Character Lessons He Learned
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lashley talks about why he loves the current RAW roster and more. “There are a lot of people in that position. I love our roster right now. That’s...
This ‘Weird & Controlling’ Reddit Dad Spies on His Wife at Home with Their Kids & Our Claws Are Coming Out
If men are from Mars, women are from Venus, then Reddit men are from another galaxy completely. It’s the only explanation for how wild they treat other people in their lives, especially this dad. A mom of 2 posted about her husband — of 13 years!!! — spying on her through their home security camera, and it makes my skin crawl just thinking about it. In the “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, this mom of 7- and 11-year-old kids posted about her husband’s insane reaction to her turning off their home monitoring device. First, some context. “About 4 years ago when my...
Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Addresses WWE NXT’s Potential Plans for More Cinematic Matches
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed the NXT brand’s decision to hold cinematic matches on a conference call with the media that was held following the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE. The NXT Women’s Championship Match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc...
pethelpful.com
Dying Husky's Reaction to Baby Crawling for the First Time Is So Moving
TikTok user @hprealtor is going through such a bittersweet time. On one hand, she's celebrating the joys that come with being a parent, watching her baby reach different milestones. But on the other hand, her 11-year-old Husky is on the tail-end of his life. If that didn't already choke you...
Viral Video: Never seen before such a unique turtle with one eye
The Internet never stopped amazing us; once again, I found something that will amazed you. Nature is unexpected, and it is impossible to say what you will see next. It can't be predicted.
PWMania
CJ Perry (Lana) Talks About Miro Referencing Her on AEW TV, Storyline With Nia Jax
CJ Perry, formerly Lana, spoke with Fightful Select ahead of the Surreal Life’s return on October 24. Perry stated that she did not believe she was punished for Miro joining AEW in the Nia Jax table storyline, in which she was repeatedly put through tables because she pushed for the angle to happen. Perry and Liv Morgan went back and forth about who would be the one to participate in the angle.
