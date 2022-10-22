Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, will air live tonight. Tonight at 7:30pm ET, McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts, and David LaGreca will host the Kickoff pre-show. The main show will then start at 8pm ET, with PWMania.com’s live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.
PWMania
Backstage News on Cathy Kelley Having Talks with AEW Prior to Her WWE Return
Before her recent WWE return, Cathy Kelley reportedly spoke with AEW. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as part of the commentary team shuffle, this time as a backstage interviewer on the RAW brand. According to Fightful Select, Kelley had talks with AEW earlier this year. Kelley reportedly spoke...
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart “Surprised” WWE Released Current AEW Stars
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has called into question WWE’s decision to release two stars that are currently making major waves in AEW. 2022 has without a doubt been the year of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a tear as a team, holding onto the AAA Tag Team Title for well over a year and adding the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship to their impressive haul of titles.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News
NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
PWMania
Video: Liv Morgan Shows Off Her Incredible Booty Workout
A recent episode of Sheamus’ YouTube series “Celtic Warrior Workouts” featured WWE Superstar Liv Morgan as a special guest. In the video, which can be seen below, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is seen wearing a pair of tight red spandex while she explains to Sheamus on how she maintains her booty in such excellent condition.
iheart.com
Wrestling Legend Kevin Nash Addresses Death Of Son
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed the death of his son, Tristen, on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast on Monday (October 24). Nash revealed that Tristen, 26, had died last Wednesday (October 19), one day before the family shared a public statement announcing his death that was obtained and shared publicly by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
A match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW card. Since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks ago, The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day. On November 5, WWE Crown Jewel will host a major six-man match.
PWMania
Santos Escobar on Zelina Vega Joining Legado Del Fantasma, Moving to the WWE Main Roster
Santos Escobar recently appeared on El Brunch and discussed Legado Del Fantasma’s recent move to WWE’s main SmackDown roster. He also shared some thoughts on his personal future goals. You can watch the entire interview below. Here are the highlights:. His reaction to seeing his goals fulfilled:. “I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Konnan Discusses Differences In Leadership Between WWE And AEW
Konnan spoke recently on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where he gave a blunt response to a listener question about leadership in WWE vs. AEW. Mexico’s biggest box office draw didn’t hold back when comparing the two promotions. Both companies have had their share of backstage issues...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 10/21/22
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.231 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.274 million a week ago. The show received a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.54 rating a week...
PWMania
Former Referee Addresses Speculation on CM Punk Possibly Returning to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, following the incident that backstage with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out, there is a possibility that CM Punk’s AEW contract will be bought out. Jimmy Korderas, a former WWE referee, addressed the rumors that CM Punk may return to the company...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
PWMania
Is It Time for Impact Wrestling and MLW to Form a Full Time Partnership?
In the world of professional wrestling today, the WWE and AEW have a stranglehold on the business. With deep pockets, both promotions are able to lure top free agents and indy stars to their respective companies. If there is going to be a bidding war for a top free agent, it’s almost certainly going to be between AEW and the WWE.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On WWE's Offer To Saraya Before She Joined AEW
Saraya shocked the wrestling world last month when she appeared in AEW, the company's latest signing. Initially, there was confusion about Saraya's physical status, but reports now say the former WWE Divas Champion is physically fit to compete. Fightful is reporting that Saraya had interest from both AEW and WWE...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
PWMania
GCW vs. DDT and DDT Goes Hollywood Confirmed for The Collective 2023
GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling have announced a joint event, GCW vs. DDT, as part of The Collective 2023 on March 31, 2023. On March 30, 2023, DDT will host its own event, DDT Goes Hollywood. The announcement came at the conclusion of GCW Drop Dead. The Collective has become...
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
