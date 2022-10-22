ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

High School Football PRO

Portland, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Portland, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Jefferson High School - Portland on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Thorns fans pack Providence Park to see team advance to championship game

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thorns fans lined the street outside Providence Park to show love to the players as they arrived for the big semifinal match against San Diego. "I hope they can feel it because it's a lot they've been through and this entire community has been through and I hope they feel the love," Rachel Greenough said.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Los Angeles and Portland face off in conference matchup

LOS ANGELES, California — Portland Trail Blazers (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Los Angeles in Western Conference action Sunday. Los Angeles finished 18-34 in Western Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Classic Midcentury In Multnomah Village That May Have Been the Architect’s Own

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a midcentury-modern in Multnomah Village that may have been an architect's dream home. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Injustice: Oregon's broken public defender system

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s public defender system is broken. There aren’t enough lawyers. The crisis has left roughly 1,300 low-income criminal defendants statewide without legal representation — including more than a dozen that are in custody facing serious felony charges. The state’s public defender system, which...
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Record fish caught in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Oregon from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
foxnebraska.com

Portland shooting data shows 2022 continues to outpace 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The total number of shootings in Portland, Oregon, continues to outpace last year, a KATU analysis of police data found. Meanwhile, the city is slightly ahead of last year for deadly shootings. Police reported 997 shootings through the end of September this year, compared to...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

