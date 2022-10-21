ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Support the Tradition’ becomes reality at Muskegon High School

The dozens that gathered on this early autumn Monday in the atrium of Muskegon High School’s Redmond/Potter Gymnasium were in for a treat. The evening was a reunion of sorts. A daughter of the late Harry Potter – a namesake of the building who had served as a Muskegon coach from 1927 until 1956, then as the school’s athletic director – was present, as were two of his granddaughters. Much of the crowd sported Red and White attire, school colors since its beginning. The majority in attendance were alumni, male and female, some young, others of an older vintage. Many were former athletes. A few residents from the longstanding neighborhood that surrounds MHS, were also present.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Get your dream smile with a full arch restoration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our smiles are important to our self esteem so if we’re missing or have failing teeth, it may feel like part of our identity is missing. Our friends at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are hosting their annual “It’s Time to Smile” program – it provides a member of the community with a new set of teeth through full arch restoration. This procedure is completely free for one lucky individual and it’s a great way for the practice to give back to their community. Their team believes that everyone deserves a healthy, happy smile. If you want to apply for the program, they’re accepting applications now through this Friday and they’ll announce the recipient on November 17th, just head to AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com/SmileTime!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
STEVENS POINT, WI
MLive.com

See first-round playoff matchups for 14 Muskegon-area football teams

North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – The stage is set for more than a dozen Muskegon-area high school football teams. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released its official brackets for the 2022 playoffs and the Muskegon area was well-presented with 14 teams qualifying for their respective divisional field.
MUSKEGON, MI
Boxing Scene

Joseph Hicks Not Fully Satisfied With Knockout Win in Atlantic City

Undefeated middleweight prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks of Grand Rapids, MI, moved to 4-0, 4 KOs with a second-round KO of Mexico’s Luis Solis (25-15-4, 21 KOs) to highlight the untelevised undercard of Salita Promotions’ SHOBOX: The New Generation event at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort this past Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Twenty Grand Rapids area football teams qualify for state playoffs

Football teams across Grand Rapids learned their fate Sunday night. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the playoff field for all eight divisions, and in all, 20 Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason. Check out those teams along with their first-round matchups below.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
AOL Corp

Missing Michigan family of 4 was spotted at a gas station earlier this week

A Michigan family of four who were reported missing after the father displayed what officials called paranoid behavior were spotted this week at a gas station, police said Friday. Family members last had contact with the Ciriglianos on Sunday, officials said. This week, police in Fremont and Michigan State Police...
FREMONT, MI
MLive

Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
LUDINGTON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI

