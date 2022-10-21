Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
‘Support the Tradition’ becomes reality at Muskegon High School
The dozens that gathered on this early autumn Monday in the atrium of Muskegon High School’s Redmond/Potter Gymnasium were in for a treat. The evening was a reunion of sorts. A daughter of the late Harry Potter – a namesake of the building who had served as a Muskegon coach from 1927 until 1956, then as the school’s athletic director – was present, as were two of his granddaughters. Much of the crowd sported Red and White attire, school colors since its beginning. The majority in attendance were alumni, male and female, some young, others of an older vintage. Many were former athletes. A few residents from the longstanding neighborhood that surrounds MHS, were also present.
Get your dream smile with a full arch restoration
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our smiles are important to our self esteem so if we’re missing or have failing teeth, it may feel like part of our identity is missing. Our friends at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are hosting their annual “It’s Time to Smile” program – it provides a member of the community with a new set of teeth through full arch restoration. This procedure is completely free for one lucky individual and it’s a great way for the practice to give back to their community. Their team believes that everyone deserves a healthy, happy smile. If you want to apply for the program, they’re accepting applications now through this Friday and they’ll announce the recipient on November 17th, just head to AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com/SmileTime!
Missing Michigan family found hundreds of miles from home
A family missing from Fremont, Michigan, has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Department said.
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
Park officials are asking visitors to not climb up and down the bluff because that will cause more damage and cause more erosion.
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
Missing Fremont family found safe in Wisconsin
The Fremont family who left their home last Sunday without a trace has been found safe outside Michigan
See first-round playoff matchups for 14 Muskegon-area football teams
North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – The stage is set for more than a dozen Muskegon-area high school football teams. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released its official brackets for the 2022 playoffs and the Muskegon area was well-presented with 14 teams qualifying for their respective divisional field.
These 3 Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the U.S., Orkin says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the country, according to Orkin. The pest control company looked at its new rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, to determine the rattiest cities in the United States. Detroit made it...
Joseph Hicks Not Fully Satisfied With Knockout Win in Atlantic City
Undefeated middleweight prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks of Grand Rapids, MI, moved to 4-0, 4 KOs with a second-round KO of Mexico’s Luis Solis (25-15-4, 21 KOs) to highlight the untelevised undercard of Salita Promotions’ SHOBOX: The New Generation event at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort this past Friday.
Meijer Sports Complex announces $11M expansion
The West Michigan Sports Commission, which owns the Meijer Sports Complex that serves youth and adult amateur athletes, announced an $11 million expansion set to begin construction in 2024.
More than 100 cats to be rescued at Lansing mobile home park
The Lansing-area humane society has spent the past few months trapping, neutering and releasing cats at Mill Pond Village.
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
Growing West Side homeless population on edge after killing
John Schlotter, who is homeless, said he had heard about the brutal death on Oct. 19 of Santino Ysasi behind the now-closed Saint James Catholic Church.
Twenty Grand Rapids area football teams qualify for state playoffs
Football teams across Grand Rapids learned their fate Sunday night. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the playoff field for all eight divisions, and in all, 20 Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason. Check out those teams along with their first-round matchups below.
Two women and teen shot in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Two women and a teen boy were shot in Muskegon Heights, leaving one of the women seriously wounded. Muskegon Heights police said they responded to a report of shots fired about 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the 600 block of Howell Avenue. Police learned that...
Mother: East Kentwood High School student unknowingly given edible
An investigation is underway at East Kentwood High School after a student reportedly ended up in the hospital after eating a marijuana edible.
Missing Michigan family of 4 was spotted at a gas station earlier this week
A Michigan family of four who were reported missing after the father displayed what officials called paranoid behavior were spotted this week at a gas station, police said Friday. Family members last had contact with the Ciriglianos on Sunday, officials said. This week, police in Fremont and Michigan State Police...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan
AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
