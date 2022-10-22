ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston police seek help finding missing 15-year-old

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Keyana Jackson was last seen near Charlestown High School on Oct. 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtWJY_0iiO523M00
Boston police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Keyana Jackson who went missing from Charlestown last week.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Charlestown last week.

Investigators put out a missing person alert on Friday asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Keyana Jackson to contact police.

Police say Jackson was last seen on Friday, Oct. 14, around 3:30 p.m. near 240 Medford St., which is located by the local high school. Police described her as a medium-built light-skinned black or Hispanic female with curly hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.

Investigators asked that anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts call 911 or contact C-11 detectives by calling 617-343-4335.

