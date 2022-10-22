Read full article on original website
PWMania
Video: Liv Morgan Shows Off Her Incredible Booty Workout
A recent episode of Sheamus’ YouTube series “Celtic Warrior Workouts” featured WWE Superstar Liv Morgan as a special guest. In the video, which can be seen below, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is seen wearing a pair of tight red spandex while she explains to Sheamus on how she maintains her booty in such excellent condition.
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 10/21/22
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.231 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.274 million a week ago. The show received a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.54 rating a week...
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News
NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
tjrwrestling.net
Two Wrestlers WWE Is Considering For Bray Wyatt Stable
We have more insight on who could potentially be in Bray Wyatt’s upcoming stable. With Bray Wyatt’s return is going to come along with a new faction in WWE, and the rumor mill has been swirling about who could possibly be featured in the group. On his Wrestling...
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns ahead of Crown Jewel match vs. Roman Reigns
Logan Paul is SmackDown bound. Paul, training with WWE legend Shawn Michaels behind the scenes, is zeroing in on an undisputed WWE universal championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel when he makes an appearance on Friday's show. SmackDown kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Hunting Center in Toledo, Ohio.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 21, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We get hacked by Bray Wyatt, who says he is here. Match Number One: Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) versus Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso) They lock up and go around the ring into the corner...
ComicBook
WWE Fans Absolutely Loving Liv Morgan Going Full Harley Quinn on SmackDown
WWE's Liv Morgan has been undergoing a dark transformation since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, and that transformation continued during tonight's SmackDown. Tonight Morgan would face Sonya Deville, but as the two battled, Morgan would become more and more unhinged, and adding to this was a Harley Quinn-inspired look that many fans took notice of. At one point she would yell at Deville to punch her, and when she obliged, Morgan would shift into overdrive, delivering a beatdown to Deville that ended when she slammed her from the top rope onto a host of chairs. Morgan would then display even more unhinged reactions and mannerisms, and fans are loving this new edgier Harley Quinn-style Liv Morgan.
Bray Wyatt as SmackDown’s top face makes all the sense in the world
Bray Wyatt is good at being bad. But fans want to cheer him right now, and WWE appears ready to lean into that on SmackDown. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported today that “WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand,” which is an acknowledgement that fans are going to give him good guy reactions after the excitement around his return. Johnson says Drew McIntyre is listed as the No. 2 face for SmackDown. Wyatt had been a heel for the large majority of his previous WWE run, both as the leader of the Wyatt Family and...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Opens Up About Losing the WWE Title in a Squash Match Against Brock Lesnar
Kofi Kingston had a wild year in 2019, becoming a main event star and winning the WWE Title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. On the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown on FOX, which was the premiere episode, Kingston handed the title to Brock Lesnar in a squash match.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
A match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW card. Since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks ago, The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day. On November 5, WWE Crown Jewel will host a major six-man match.
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add More Classic Episodes of WWF Superstars
Peacock and WWE Network have added WWF Superstars episodes ranging from January 6 to March 16, 1996. The episodes feature Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels. Fans can watch Superstars episodes in the streaming service’s archives. The...
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
PWMania
Bully Ray Explains Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back The Fiend Character
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, explained why he no longer wants to see Bray Wyatt play “The Fiend.”. Ray explained why he no longer wants to see The Fiend on a recent SiriusXM episode of “Busted Open.”. “Yes, he...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
