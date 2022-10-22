WWE's Liv Morgan has been undergoing a dark transformation since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, and that transformation continued during tonight's SmackDown. Tonight Morgan would face Sonya Deville, but as the two battled, Morgan would become more and more unhinged, and adding to this was a Harley Quinn-inspired look that many fans took notice of. At one point she would yell at Deville to punch her, and when she obliged, Morgan would shift into overdrive, delivering a beatdown to Deville that ended when she slammed her from the top rope onto a host of chairs. Morgan would then display even more unhinged reactions and mannerisms, and fans are loving this new edgier Harley Quinn-style Liv Morgan.

2 DAYS AGO