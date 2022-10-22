ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia, NJ

Colonia football holds on to beat Rahway in border battle

By Donovan Hugel
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago

The Colonia High School football team has followed a consistent recipe for success during the 2022 season.

Feed dynamic junior quarterback Jaeden Jones the ball, and make enough plays on defense to churn out wins. It’s all they’ve needed this season to become one of the Big Central Conference’s top teams.

On Friday night the Patriots continued with that recipe to ensure their 2022 success continues.

Colonia (8-1) closed our their regular season with a 21-20 win over Rahway (4-4), and will head into the playoffs feeling confident in their abilities to make a postseason run.

“This year has been a huge credit to the kids and the coaches that we have,” Colonia coach Tom Roarty said. “They work hard every day and they learned from guys last year. They step up and they’ve really bonded. We lost our leading tackler Matt Salcedo last week but other guys just stepped up. It’s been like that all year. Can’t say enough about our offense which answers every time. Defense, special teams are awesome too. We’ve got only a few starters from last year but everyone followed them and they’ve been great. 8-1 is unbelievable.”

After both teams struggled to find their offensive footing in the first half, each was able to rip off several big plays in the second half to keep the game tight.

Jones scored on one of his typical zone-read runs, this time for 71 yards to give Colonia a 14-7 lead. Rahway followed with an end-around trick play to senior Khadir Love to tie the game.

Junior Jeff White scored from 50 yards out to put Colonia on top again, but then an 80-yard run from junior Jakaii Wilson set up a one-yard touchdown from senior Kyle Hall to cut the Rahway deficit to just one.

But it was the Colonia defense that had the lasting mark on Friday’s contest.

Before Hall’s touchdown on fourth down, the Patriot defensive line stuffed senior quarterback Amir Robinson three straight times inside the one-yard-line. Then after Hall scored, he was stuffed on the two-point try which would’ve given Rahway the lead late.

“That was a real gut-check moment,” Roarty said. “Nobody puts their head down. Rahway came all the way down, but then we made them score on fourth down and then we stopped the two-point conversion. No one hangs their head. It’s a credit to these kids. We don’t have two captains, we have 20 captains. They’re all leaders and they all play hard for each other.”

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: All your Week 8 results in the Big Central Conference

What it means

Colonia came into this season with just five returning starters and needing to replace the production at quarterback of 2022 grad and current Villanova defensive back Josh Oluremi (1,595 rushing yards, 20 TDs, 957 passing yards, 6 TDs.)

Colonia will head into the playoffs with a better record at the end of the regular than its 2021 version, and Jones, just a junior, has produced almost the same stat line as Oluremi did as a senior.

Key plays

Rahway struck first, scoring on a 21-yard slant pass from Robinson to Hall to take a 7-0 lead with 7:12 left in the first quarter.

Rahway then forced a three-and-out on Colonia’s first drive of the game, but muffed the punt, allowing Colonia to recover in Rahway territory.

Nine plays later, Jones rushed into the end zone on fourth down from a yard out. With 1:53 left in the first quarter the score was tied 7-7.

The back-and-forth scoring started midway through the third quarter with Jones’ 71-yard score, followed by Love’s 14-yard end-around touchdown on the best play call from the Rahway staff all night.

White scored, then Hall, and then the Patriot defense took center stage by stopping the two-point conversion try.

That would prove to be Rahway’s best shot at taking the lead, as they turned it over on downs with 1:23 left. Colonia knelt three straight times to run the clock out.

Unsung heroes

Junior Jeff White has been an unselfish and underappreciated player for Colonia all season, often blocking to create lanes for Jones when on the field.

But his number has been called more often, with worn defenses paying closer attention to Jones, and his efforts paid off with not just several blocks for Jones, but with a long touchdown run and good running up the middle to kill clock late in the fourth quarter.

They said it

Roarty on White’s performance: “Everyone’s keying in on Jaeden and they forget about Jeff. He can run too. He hasn’t been called on a ton this year but he’s done a great job when he has been. He scooted through on his touchdown. It’s an unselfish thing. He got only six or seven carries today and was blocking every other time and he doesn’t pout about it. He makes big plays when his number is called.”

Roarty on how Colonia is feeling going into the playoffs: “We’re confident. We thought we were favored in our first three games and then our next three were more toss-ups but then to go into Summit and Rahway and get wins is huge. Not easy places to play and both are perennial powers each year. At this point we’re playing with a lot of confidence because we’ve beaten a lot of really good teams.”

What’s next

Both teams will await their playoff assignments and groupings, as the rest of Week 8 needs to play out along with the final power point rankings.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Colonia football holds on to beat Rahway in border battle

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Neptune, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Asbury Park High School football team will have a game with Neptune High School on October 24, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting

A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold

FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Police search for missing teen in Newark

Police are looking for a missing teenage girl in Newark. They say Kayla Jagoo, 17, was last seen on Fabyan Place. That's near Route 78 in the city's Weequahic neighborhood. Police say Jagoo is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds.
NEWARK, NJ
bestofnj.com

Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings Nashville Chicken to Paramus

Fans of hot and spicy Nashville-style chicken can now get their fix right in Bergen County. The popular Hot Chikn Kitchn chain is expanding nationwide, and their first New Jersey location is in Paramus. The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style chicken and also offers a variety of sandwiches, tenders, and sides.
PARAMUS, NJ
PIX11

Winning $2M New Jersey Lottery ticket sold in Westfield

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A winning $2,000,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Union County, and a $1,000,000 ticket was sold in Middlesex County for Wednesday night’s drawing. The two tickets matched all five of the white balls. The $2 million was initially worth $1 million, but it was purchased with the Power Play […]
WESTFIELD, NJ
Rock 104.1

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey

We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death

Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
parsippanyfocus.com

Vehicle Fire on Route 10

PARSIPPANY — The Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Route 10 West near Manor Lane for a reported vehicle fire on Wednesday, October 19 at 12:43 p.m. Upon arrival, a landscaping truck was on fire, with an extension to the trailer and nearby brush. Morris Plains Fire...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy