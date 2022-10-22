Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Haakon, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Haakon; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds will continue to decrease through evening.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON Gusty west to northwest winds will continue to gradually settle and improve through late this afternoon into this evening.
Comments / 0