Effective: 2022-10-24 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON Gusty west to northwest winds will continue to gradually settle and improve through late this afternoon into this evening.

BUFFALO COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO