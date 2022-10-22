ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Your 2022 Weather Fest guide

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – We can’t wait to see you this coming Sunday, Oct. 23 at Ascarate Park for our annual Weather Fest! The event is free and open to the public.

The Weather Fest is an event where students can come together and show off their creative and intellectual skills in a fun atmosphere.

Students can take whatever approach they feel best fits their creative and learning needs and collaborate with their peers in constructing a weather-related science project.

This year Ysleta, El Paso, Socorro, and Clint ISD will go head-to-head and compete for what is called the Ultimate Weather Warrior award.

Here’s a map of the location to help you get around

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJLOu_0iiO47VC00
2022 Weather Fest Map

Main Stage events:

8:00 a.m. TMYK Expo 5k Fun Run (Register here )

9:15 a.m. National Anthem PSI Daniel McFadden

10:00 a.m. Welcome and Introduction of YISD performances

11:15 a.m. Weather Fest welcome by Monica Cortez

11:25 a.m. Introduce Clint ISD Demo

11:30 a.m. Clint ISD Weather Fest Science Demonstration Bill Swanson Head of Science

11:45 a.m. Introduce Clint ISD Performances

11:55 a.m. Horizon Middle School Jazz Band

12:35 p.m. Introduce El Paso ISD Performances

1:45 p.m. Introduce Socorro ISD Performances

2:55 p.m. Weather Fest Awards and Judge Recognitions

3:35 p.m. Prizes raffle – 50in TVs / Dallas Cowboys Tickets

Agenda is subject to change*

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

