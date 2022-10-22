Your 2022 Weather Fest guide
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – We can’t wait to see you this coming Sunday, Oct. 23 at Ascarate Park for our annual Weather Fest! The event is free and open to the public.
The Weather Fest is an event where students can come together and show off their creative and intellectual skills in a fun atmosphere.
Students can take whatever approach they feel best fits their creative and learning needs and collaborate with their peers in constructing a weather-related science project.
This year Ysleta, El Paso, Socorro, and Clint ISD will go head-to-head and compete for what is called the Ultimate Weather Warrior award.
Here’s a map of the location to help you get around
Main Stage events:
8:00 a.m. TMYK Expo 5k Fun Run (Register here )
9:15 a.m. National Anthem PSI Daniel McFadden
10:00 a.m. Welcome and Introduction of YISD performances
11:15 a.m. Weather Fest welcome by Monica Cortez
11:25 a.m. Introduce Clint ISD Demo
11:30 a.m. Clint ISD Weather Fest Science Demonstration Bill Swanson Head of Science
11:45 a.m. Introduce Clint ISD Performances
11:55 a.m. Horizon Middle School Jazz Band
12:35 p.m. Introduce El Paso ISD Performances
1:45 p.m. Introduce Socorro ISD Performances
2:55 p.m. Weather Fest Awards and Judge Recognitions
3:35 p.m. Prizes raffle – 50in TVs / Dallas Cowboys Tickets
