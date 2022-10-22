Read full article on original website
James F. Mauk, Jr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Mauk, Jr., age 92, of Cortland, Ohio, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland. He was born February 11, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of James F. Mauk, Sr. and Louise (Riker). He was a 1949 graduate of Badger...
Ernest W. Smith, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest W. Smith, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home. Ernest, known by his family and friends as “Ernie,” was born November 9, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William and Anna (Hamilton) Smith. He...
Shelba J. Newcomer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelba J. Newcomer, 82, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem. Shelba was born on January 16, 1940, a daughter of the late Thomas and Thurza Yarwood. Shelba was a member of the Salem AMVETS and the Salem Slovak Club.
Louise E. Rade, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise E. Rade, 96, formerly of Boardman, died Friday, October 14, 2022, in Worcester, Massachusetts. Louise was born in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Matthew and Sophia Stojkovic Korenic but grew up in Youngstown with her seven siblings. She graduated from The Rayen School and...
Steven Joseph Mondak, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Steven Joseph Mondak, age 81, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in Heath Knolls Nursing Facility after a brief illness. He was born in Youngstown on December 20, 1940 to Steven and Pearl Mondak. Steve is survived by his fiancée, Jean...
Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., 56, of Warren, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Franklin Lee and Delphia Peters Drummond. Franklin was a steel worker for Alliance Tubular Products.
Anthony Lawrence, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Anthony Lawrence, Sr., departed this life October 3, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Belmont. Mr. Lawrence was born October 16, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Albert and Elizabeth Lawrence. He had been employed by Milford Fabricating as a Sheet Metal...
Jefferson D. (Bear) Heaver, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jefferson D. (Bear) Heaver, 73, of Poland, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born in Boardman on April 1, 1949 and was raised by his parents, the late Dr. Robert and Lucile (Tomason) Heaver. Bear was a 1967 graduate of Boardman High...
Karla Jo Mazzi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karla Jo Mazzi passed away Friday, October 21. She was born as the second of four children to Arthur and Zella Worley in Alliance, Ohio on June 15, 1954. Karla loved being around children and worked for the Howland School System as a valued member...
Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
Judith Ann Schepka, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Schepka, 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after almost two years of rehabilitation and complications following open heart surgery. She was born on May 15, 1953, along with her twin sister, Jeanne, to the late Joseph and Lena (Bellanca) Schepka. Judi...
Kathleen M. Law, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Law passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born August 17, 1941. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen M Law, please visit our floral...
Charles John “Cat” Catalano, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles John “Cat” Catalano, 80, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Medical Center in New Castle. Born on August 10, 1941, he was the son of the late John and Martha (Lasher) Catalano. He...
William C. Floyd, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Floyd, age 90, died at his home in Warren on Thursday, October 20, 2022, surrounded by his wife and caregiver; he had been ill for several years. He was born in Freeport, Ohio on July 6, 1932, to the late W. Cecil and...
Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr. of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 98, by the side of his devoted wife of 64 years, Anna Maria Corsaro Calautti. Born on April 9,...
Ruth L. Carmichael, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth L. Carmichael passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born March 16, 1925. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth L Carmichael, please visit our floral...
Tony McCall, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony McCall died on Saturday, October 17, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tony McCall, please visit our floral store.
Dawn Jones, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Jones, 62, of Sharpsville, died unexpectedly at 5:16 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, in her residence. She was born on December 14, 1959, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Elaine (Sauve) Thiel of Hermitage and Leonard Thiel, deceased. She graduated from Hickory High School in...
Matthew Glenellen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Glenellen, 46, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 20, 2022 at home. Matthew was born on June 6, 1976, in Youngstown, the son of John and Terri Crozier Glenellen. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1994 and attended Youngstown State University. He worked for...
Theda Eileen (Sheen) Mudger, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theda Eileen (Sheen) Mudger, 93, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 29, 1929 in Salem, daughter of the late Thomas and Cora (McGuire) Sheen. Theda was a 1947 graduate of Salem High School. She was...
