Mix 94.7 KMCH
Burns Awaiting Appeal Decision from Iowa Supreme Court
A Manchester man convicted in a cold case murder is still awaiting the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision on his appeal. Jerry Burns’ appeal on his 2020 conviction for first degree murder was heard by the court in late September. Burns was found guilty in the 1979 stabbing murder of 18-year old Michelle Martinko of Cedar Rapids, who was found dead in her parents’ car in the Westdale Mall parking lot in Cedar Rapids.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.
cbs2iowa.com
Former gang member now police officer, mother to Highlight Respect Life Month
Dubuque County Right to Life is hosting keynote speaker, Evie West this Thursday, October 27, 2022. West grew up in Orange County, California. Her life’s resume includes ex-gang member from California, two-time teen mother who was faced with the decision to terminate her second preborn son, and police officer for the City of Cleveland (Tennessee) for over 21 years.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City PD investigating Homicide
Iowa City — The Iowa City Police Department (PD) announced they are investigating a homicide Sunday morning. Around 2 a.m., Iowa City PD responded to the report of multiple shootings fired in the alley at the H-Bar. Reports came in of at least one person shot while PD was...
KBUR
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to prison for possession of Molotov Cocktails
Cedar Rapids, IA- A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to prison for possession of Molotov cocktails. 39-year-old Melchizedek Robin Hayes was sentenced Friday, October 21st, to 26 months in prison following a guilty plea in June to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, specifically three destructive devices.
ourquadcities.com
Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad
A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police investigate fatal shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Iowa City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the H-Bar, 220 South Van Buren Street, for a report of multiple shots fired in an alley. When police arrived they found an adult male had been shot, he was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Waterloo Man arrested on numerous Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 45-year-old Antonio Derone Ross of Waterloo on Friday on multiple drug-related charges. Authorities charged Ross with two Union County Warrants for FTA for Possession of Controlled Substance marijuana 3rd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Offense, a Class D Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor. Ross was taken to the Union County Jail, where he was released on a $2000 cash or surety bond.
cbs2iowa.com
Shooting leaves teenager with minor injuries in Cedar Rapids
A 17- year-old suffers non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Rd. NE at approximately 12:50 a.m. October 22. The teen was transported to a local hospital for medical care. An investigator interviewed the teen at the hospital where...
Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation
A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
KCRG.com
One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Robins
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after crashing in Linn County on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:07 p.m., the Robins Police Department received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along North Center Point Road. Officers believe the vehicle was northbound on the road and lost control. The motorcycle entered the ditch and eventually hit a tree.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Citizen Review Board dropping racial requirement after lawsuit
The Cedar Rapids Citizen Review Board is planning to eliminate the rule requiring five of the nine-members to identify as people of color. The change comes after a lawsuit was filled earlier this year against the city and Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell, claiming the rule was racially discriminatory. Kevin Wymore...
kwayradio.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein
A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
cbs2iowa.com
One injured, home heavily damaged after fire in Iowa City on Sunday
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was injured and a home is heavily damaged after a fire in Iowa City Sunday morning. A passerby reported the fire shortly before 9 am on Sunday in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue. The Iowa City Fire Department arrived...
cbs2iowa.com
Hiawatha Police Department hires new chief of police
HIAWATHA, Iowa — The Hiawatha Police Department (HPD) hired a new chief of police. Ben Kamm was promoted from Capt. Kamm to chief, making him the seventh chief of police for Hiawatha. Chief Kamm started as a patrol officer 18 years ago with HPD. He later became a patrol...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County campgrounds closing for the season October 26
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County Conservation's modern campgrounds will close for the 2022 season at 1 p.m. Wednesday October 26. The last night to camp is October 25. This includes the campgrounds at:. Morgan Creek Park. Pinicon Ridge Park. Wanatee Park. Water has previously been...
KBUR
Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison
Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Stealing Dog
The Washington Police Department responded to a report that a subject was at the jail to turn himself in. Twenty-two-year-old Clae Alan Lloyd was arrested for Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony. The original incident occurred on September 19th when Washington Police responded to a call from a resident that someone had broken into their apartment and had stolen their dog. On October 2nd Lloyd was interviewed by police and admitted to burglarizing the residence and stealing the dog. The dog was recovered from Lloyd’s home on October 7th.
