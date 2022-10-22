Lehi Fire truck in fatal T-bone crash on SR 92 while responding to service call

LEHI, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A Lehi Fire truck was involved in a fatal accident while on the way to a service call on SR 92 Friday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol .

At approximately 12:37 p.m., a Lehi Fire truck was headed west on SR 92 at I-15 with lights and sirens on when the truck collided with a Chevy Spark in a T-bone crash.

Fire officials were in the process of responding to a call for service when the collision occurred, which left the driver of the Chevy Spark, age 20, dead at the scene.

The conditions of the intersections are being investigated, officials say, and westbound traffic on SR-92 was closed for nearly five hours.

Firefighters were reportedly treated at the scene.

The fatal crash is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

