'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks
Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
The Daily South
How To Grow Carrots In Your Garden
The snap of a juicy carrot fresh from your own backyard is worth the bit of extra effort required to grow these vegetables successfully. "Carrots are one of the more finicky crops to get established," says Wesley Palmer, Southeastern territory sales representative for Johnny's Selected Seeds. "They take from one to three weeks to pop up, they don't germinate as easily as other crops such as radishes or beans, and they have a long growing season."
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home
Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
gardeningknowhow.com
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide
If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Mount Airy News
Now’s the time to plant spring bulbs
With chimneys belching the smell of oak logs and wet leaves from the maples emitting their autumn aroma, the low sounds of the crickets at twilight and the crows making their last calls of the day, as the sun goes lower on the horizon, there is a cool nip in the autumn air. These are all the signatures of the beauty, color, splendor and majesty of autumn.
vinlove.net
Tuy Hoa travel guide – the ‘heart’ of the land of yellow flowers and green grass
As the central city of Phu Yen, Tuy Hoa is an attractive destination with many fascinating landscapes and indigenous cultures waiting to be discovered. Tuy Hoa, a poetic and beautiful city as in the movies, is always a meeting point that is hard to miss in the eyes of tourists when coming to Phu Yen and for those who have just visited for the first time, surely Tuy Hoa travel guide will be Useful information to help you know the best places to hang out. Tuy Hoa’s four seasons are beautiful and is one of the places that owns many of the most famous landscapes in Phu Yen and is also an attractive culinary paradise that promises to make you fall in love when you stop by.
vinlove.net
Late autumn filling – Simple gifts from the mountains, once considered ‘meat of the poor’
Bui sticky rice, also known as black filling, is loved by many women when the cold season comes. Cannabis – A simple gift from the mountains and forests. Nature favors people in the coastal areas with a lot of seafood, shrimp, and fish, but they also do not forget to give valuable gifts to the midland and mountainous regions. That’s when we talk about the two-headed rhombic fruit, which when ripe has a dark purple color covered with a white chalk-like layer.
