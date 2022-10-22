Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
CBS News
Fire breaks out at South Sacramento home
Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Mirador Way in South Sacramento on Saturday. Firefighters say the blaze started in the backyard, threatening nearby homes. The fire was eventually put out. No injuries were reported.
West Sacramento home gets sprucing in time for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 81-year-old’s home in West Sacramento is getting a much-needed sprucing up just in time for the holidays as part of a city-wide effort to improve older neighborhoods. It’s usually pretty quiet on Burrows Street in West Sacramento, but not on this day. Today...
Firefighters credit smoke detectors for saving South Sacramento homeowners from fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early morning smoke detector alarms awakened and possibly saved South Sacramento homeowners from a fire, crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. Around 5 a.m. Saturday, paramedics with the Sacramento Metro Fire District drove to the area of Mirador Way and Del Prado Way in...
abc10.com
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
CBS News
Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
KCRA.com
4 hospitalized, including child, after stolen vehicle crashes into home in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people, including a child, have been hospitalized after a crash where one of the vehicles involved came to rest at a home in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened at 9:04 a.m. in the area of Roseville Road...
Fatal Grant Union High School shooting sets Sacramento on pace to break last years homicide count
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting at Grant High School in North Sacramento left one dead, marking the 50th homicide of the year, Friday. One man in his 20's was shot and killed in the high school’s parking lot during a football game against Elk Grove’s Monterey Trail High School.
CBS News
Police investigating stabbing in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Madison Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information, including a suspect description, has been released...
Sacramento city council voting to fund more than 800 new affordable housing units
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced at a Monday morning press conference that the Sacramento city council will approve a plan to spend $35 million for more than 800 affordable housing units as part of a permanent solution to the homeless crisis. The resolution will officially be passed...
Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said. On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
KCRA.com
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
Firefighters battling grass fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County Sunday morning.The fire is estimated to be approximately 21 acres, according to Cal Fire.Firefighters from Herald Fire Protection District and Cal Fire will remain on scene for the next few hours to continue to mop up from the fire and check for hot spots.
Former CapRadio director identified as East Sacramento shooting victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department have now identified the victim in Thursday's fatal East Sacramento shooting. Charles Starzynski was a long-time figure in the city’s journalism ranks, working at Capitol Public Radio News as a former program director. Starzynski was at the ground-breaking ceremony of the...
Man killed outside Sacramento high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
Over 200 firearms collected in Sacramento police gun buyback event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department held its second gun buyback event for this year, Saturday. Community members were able and encouraged to exchange their unwanted firearms for $50 Amazon gift cards which resulted in 275 guns being exchanged, according to officials. People were able to make the exchange anonymously with no questions about the firearms asked.
Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day
SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15th Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. The incident is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
Distinctive North Sacramento Wienerschnitzel restaurant damaged in another fire
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters were back out at a distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento that was already damaged in a fire last month. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the El Camino Avenue scene early Thursday morning.It's unclear when the fire started, but it appears that the vacant building suffered more damage to its roof.Fire crews are calling the incident a "re-burn" as the building had been vacant and was closed. The restaurant was notable for being one of Wienerschnitzel's classic A-frame buildings. That same restaurant was damaged in another early morning fire back on Sept. 2. In that incident, flames were found coming from the attic of the building.
San Joaquin County officials search for suspect in fatal east Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the fatal shooting on the 4000-block of E. Fourth Street, Friday. Carlos Samoy, a 58-year-old Stockton resident, was shot and killed outside his home just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials. He leaves behind several children and was well-known in the east Stockton area for working on his car.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 2