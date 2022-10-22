ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

CBS News

Fire breaks out at South Sacramento home

Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Mirador Way in South Sacramento on Saturday. Firefighters say the blaze started in the backyard, threatening nearby homes. The fire was eventually put out. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS News

Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
FAIR OAKS, CA
CBS News

Police investigating stabbing in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Madison Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information, including a suspect description, has been released...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battling grass fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County Sunday morning.The fire is estimated to be approximately 21 acres, according to Cal Fire.Firefighters from Herald Fire Protection District and Cal Fire will remain on scene for the next few hours to continue to mop up from the fire and check for hot spots.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Former CapRadio director identified as East Sacramento shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department have now identified the victim in Thursday's fatal East Sacramento shooting. Charles Starzynski was a long-time figure in the city’s journalism ranks, working at Capitol Public Radio News as a former program director. Starzynski was at the ground-breaking ceremony of the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Over 200 firearms collected in Sacramento police gun buyback event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department held its second gun buyback event for this year, Saturday. Community members were able and encouraged to exchange their unwanted firearms for $50 Amazon gift cards which resulted in 275 guns being exchanged, according to officials. People were able to make the exchange anonymously with no questions about the firearms asked.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day

SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15th Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. The incident is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Distinctive North Sacramento Wienerschnitzel restaurant damaged in another fire

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters were back out at a distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento that was already damaged in a fire last month. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the El Camino Avenue scene early Thursday morning.It's unclear when the fire started, but it appears that the vacant building suffered more damage to its roof.Fire crews are calling the incident a "re-burn" as the building had been vacant and was closed. The restaurant was notable for being one of Wienerschnitzel's classic A-frame buildings. That same restaurant was damaged in another early morning fire back on Sept. 2. In that incident, flames were found coming from the attic of the building. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County officials search for suspect in fatal east Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the fatal shooting on the 4000-block of E. Fourth Street, Friday. Carlos Samoy, a 58-year-old Stockton resident, was shot and killed outside his home just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials. He leaves behind several children and was well-known in the east Stockton area for working on his car.
STOCKTON, CA
