ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

City of Calexico releases statement regarding audit report

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeo3C_0iiO14fy00

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico received the State Auditor's audit report on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Through a press release, the City of Calexico will welcome their recommendations as they will be beneficial for Calexico's future.

For further context, this includes the City's operations and fiscal management systems.

Also, the City acknowledges that it has faced financial challenges for over a decade and have appreciated the work the Auditors put in to identify areas that need the most immediate attention.

Furthermore, the City Council and Administration understand their fiduciary responsibility and are eager to address the areas of concern.

If you want to read the full report, then click here .

The post City of Calexico releases statement regarding audit report appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
KYMA News 11

Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) discovered fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and items of paraphernalia at a Yuma residence. The post Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy