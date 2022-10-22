City of Calexico releases statement regarding audit report

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico received the State Auditor's audit report on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Through a press release, the City of Calexico will welcome their recommendations as they will be beneficial for Calexico's future.

For further context, this includes the City's operations and fiscal management systems.

Also, the City acknowledges that it has faced financial challenges for over a decade and have appreciated the work the Auditors put in to identify areas that need the most immediate attention.

Furthermore, the City Council and Administration understand their fiduciary responsibility and are eager to address the areas of concern.

If you want to read the full report, then click here .

