Philadelphia, PA

Michele
2d ago

God bless Cody! Keep him safe, and let him reach for his dreams! Bless Cody with a beautiful future, and let him always feel that his dad is with him! Amen 🙏🏼🕯🙏🏼 ❤️⚾️❤️

CBS Philly

Philadelphia police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration upBut there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free. Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Region Erupts In Celebrations As Phillies Erupt At The Ballpark

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. Just after 6:00 PM today, they took the San Diego Padres and sent them packing back to California. It looks like the Phillies will play the Houston Astros in the World Series. This is the first pennant win for the Phillies since 2009. Within minutes of the final out, fans took to the streets in the region. Some were small crowds gathered along Girard Avenue. Others were larger like the five points intersection in Levittown or the infamous Cottman and Frankford in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crews grease light poles to prepare for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city of Philadelphia has begun to grease light poles in anticipation of the Phillies winning the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. As we all know, fans have been known to climb light posts in the midst of big sports celebrations.Also, single-day vacations for officers have been restricted through Tuesday because of possible street parties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Philadelphia is already greasing poles to prepare for Phillies celebration

Poles in Philadelphia are already being greased to prevent celebratory residents from climbing them in celebration of the team possibly winning the NLCS. The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the San Diego Padres during Game 3 of the NLCS on Friday night. Fans were understandably hyped, screaming so loud that it could be heard up to a mile and a half away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Pennsylvania

Overall, Pennsylvania is a pretty amazing place to live–from gorgeous natural wonders to vibrant cities and towns. However, just like many other states across the nation, the Keystone State is grappling with its fair share of crime. According to the most recent FBI crime statistics, these are the 10 most dangerous places to live in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen

With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An unidentified man was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 10:15 p.m. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival.  It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said.  Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot dead in Oxford Circle ShopRite parking lot: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is shot dead in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section. CBS3 was at the scene just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened at the ShopRite at Oxford and Levick Streets. The victim was a 44-year-old man who was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.Police confirmed they have a suspect in custody. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

