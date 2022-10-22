The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. Just after 6:00 PM today, they took the San Diego Padres and sent them packing back to California. It looks like the Phillies will play the Houston Astros in the World Series. This is the first pennant win for the Phillies since 2009. Within minutes of the final out, fans took to the streets in the region. Some were small crowds gathered along Girard Avenue. Others were larger like the five points intersection in Levittown or the infamous Cottman and Frankford in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO