Read full article on original website
Related
nbc24.com
Several hurt in weekend three-car crash in Williams County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-car crash on U.S. Route 6 that occurred around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in Williams County. According to troopers, Johnathan Miller of Bryan was driving eastbound at a high rate of...
WANE-TV
Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.
WANE-TV
Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
abc57.com
Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
WANE-TV
Police investigate UTV crash involving missing teen in Ohio
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — Mercer County police are investigating after a missing teen was found thrown from a UTV in a cornfield Saturday night. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of a missing teenager around 7:30 p.m. that night. The report said 17-year-old Jacob Dahlinghaus had left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road and he was riding a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4.
Teen injured in Mercer County ATV incident
OSGOOD — A teen was injured Saturday evening when he was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle he was driving went into a cornfield in Mercer County. Jacob M. Dahlinghaus, 17, of Tipp City, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
thevillagereporter.com
Three-Vehicle Crash In Williams County Leaves Three People Injured
Center Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 22, 2022 at approximately 9:39 p.m., on US 6, near mile post 9, Center Township, Williams County, Ohio. Johnathan Miller, of Bryan, Ohio was...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Alcohol, speed led to fatal 3-car crash on southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating what is now a fatal crash that happened Monday on the city’s southeast side. Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Paulding and Decatur roads around 11:45 a.m. Police initially responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Hanna Street and Decatur Road. A section of Paulding Road between Hanna and Decatur is back open after being blocked off near the Sunoco gas station during the initial investigation.
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Crash In Defiance County Involving Two Bryan Residents
(PRESS RELEASE) Washington Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 21, 2022 at approximately 10:20am on State Route 15, near mile post 5, Washington Township, Defiance County, Ohio. Lorin Shonk, of Bryan, Ohio, was...
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
Lima News
Lima man gets jail, community control for fatal crash
LIMA — A Lima man who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in October 2021 will spend 30 days in jail and four years serving community control. John Rondot, 42, hit 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard, who was riding a mountain bicycle that did not have a rear light or reflector, on Oct. 16, 2021, according to a police report.
wtvbam.com
Speeding vehicle near Angola leads to arrest of Indy man on five charges
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Indianapolis man was arrested by Indiana State Troopers late Saturday night on I-69 near Angola as a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle led to multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. The stop took place after a Trooper saw a 2019...
WANE-TV
Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
wktn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County Claims the Life of Toledo Man
FINDLAY – A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, north of state Route 235, in Eagle Township early this (Friday) morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. in the traffic backup from a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation showed traffic was stopped on I-75 because of a...
WOWO News
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Dispatchers confirm with Fort Wayne’s NBC News that a death investigation is underway at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard Sunday night. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. as an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a...
Saturday night fire remains under investigation
LIMA — A fire destroyed a home on Lima’s south side late Saturday night. The Lima Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire at 786 S. Metcalf St., Lima, after 11 p.m. Sunday. The heat from the fire also damaged homes on either side of the house. The...
WANE-TV
Police investigate a death on Fort Wayne’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a death investigation in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene, a female was found in the home unconscious and unresponsive. According to police, medics arrived and pronounced the...
Ada woman killed in crash Wednesday
ADA — An Ada woman died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash. Trylbia Prater, 94, pulled her car out of a driveway going east onto state Route 235 into the path of Jessica Minner, 22, of London, whose car hit the woman at around 1:53 p.m, according to a media release. Prater was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 1