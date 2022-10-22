ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA hires team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena

By Justin Glowacki
 2 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — NASA announced they have hired 16 astrophysicists, PhDs, and former NASA employees to take part in their unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) research team.

NASA officials say the independent study will begin analyzing data from civilian government entities, commercial data, and other sources on October 24 and continue for nine months.

Man accused of robbing two Turkey Hills 'to make some bread'

According to NASA officials, the UAP research team will only focus on unclassified data. Due to this, there is a very limited dataset and it will be, “nearly impossible to verify or explain any observation.”

Despite that, NASA did say they will publicly release any of the team’s findings in mid-2023.

“Consistent with NASA’s principles of openness, transparency, and scientific integrity, this report will be shared publicly,” said Daniel Evans, assistant deputy administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. “All of NASA’s data is available to the public, we take that obligation seriously and we make it easily accessible for anyone to see or study.”

The group said their true goal over their nine-month project is to inform NASA what data they could collect in the future to determine the nature of UAPs.

For a full list of members involved in the study, reference NASA’s announcement.

