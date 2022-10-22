ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Shares Makeup-Free Photo in Bed With Her Cat

By Carly Silva
 2 days ago
Presley Ann/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore loves cuddle time with her fur babies!

The talk show host, 47, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram on Friday morning to give her followers a glimpse into her morning snuggle sessions with her cat, Lucky.

"Friday morning snuggles with Lucky!" Barrymore wrote alongside the bare-faced selfie, which featured the Scream actress cuddling in bed wearing her glasses and a T-shirt. Her furry sidekick appeared to be napping while stretching its paw across Barrymore's arm.

"Awww what a sweetie. Kitty snuggles are the best!" one Instagram user commented on the adorable pic.

"lucky is so precious🥺," another noted.

"Look at those little cuties! ❤️🤓," someone else commented.

Of course, Barrymore couldn't leave out some puppy snuggles from her cuddly morning, as the 50 First Dates star later shared another Instagram snap of her dog Douglas, cozying up next to her legs.

"Dougie Snuggie," the post was aptly captioned.

"Handsome pup❤️," one of her followers wrote of the cuddly canine, while someone else chimed in, "He’s such a cutie 😍"

Barrymore—known for being an animal lover—also has two other cats, Peach and Fern, as well as another doggie named Lucy.

She also released The Pet Issue of DREW Magazine earlier this year, which features an essay about everything the TV personality has learned about her pets over the years. The Pets issue is still available to buy on her website, DrewBarrymoreMagazine.com.

