Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
AG resolves claims of deception by caregiver staffing agency
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has reached a settlement with a New Hampshire-based staffing agency that employed a temporary caregiver to multiple Vermont long-term care facilities despite knowing that the caregiver had financially exploited at least two older Vermonters while employed on the agency’s watch. The settlement requires the staffing agency—Staffing Solutions of Vermont, LLC—to pay a penalty to the State of Vermont, overhaul its employee hiring and termination practices, and be subject to ongoing State oversight.
vermontbiz.com
Jeremy Baker appointed president of VRLDA Board of Directors
Jeremy Baker, fleet and safety manager at rk MILES, has been appointed to a two-year term as president of the board of directors at the Vermont Retail Lumber Dealers Association(link is external). Baker said his goal will be to continue the board’s focus on workforce development in the building trades...
vermontbiz.com
Governor, VDOL, McClure Foundation announce ‘Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs’
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Labor(link is external) (VDOL) and the McClure Foundation(link is external) announced the release of Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs, a list assembled by VDOL and McClure that includes more than 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of $22.55/hour and have at least 500 openings over the next decade. See lists below.
vermontbiz.com
EPA’s clean school bus program delivers $4.3 million for four Vermont school districts
Historic investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law headed to all 50 states in effort to transform America’s school bus fleet. Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding $4,345,000 from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to four school districts in Vermont. The grants will help school districts purchase 11 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.
vermontbiz.com
Scott releases nearly $30 million for village water and wastewater infrastructure
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced that nearly $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, appropriated for the village water and wastewater (VWWW) initiative, has now been committed to towns across the state. “Investing in water, sewer and stormwater...
vermontbiz.com
Advisory Council endorses early childhood policy recommendations for 2023
Vermont Business Magazine On October 24, Vermont’s State Advisory Council (SAC) formally endorsed the Policy Recommendations(link is external) of the Vermont Early Childhood State Advisory Council Network for 2023. These recommendations represent the most pressing priorities and challenges identified by early childhood stakeholders and are part of the SAC’s state and federal charge to advise the Governor, Administration, and legislature. The recommendations seek to identify the current gaps and needs in policy, promote and monitor action in strategic areas for the coming year, and move Vermont toward a more equitable early childhood system.
vermontbiz.com
VTrans announces second annual 'Name a Plow' program
VTrans photo of a plow at the St Albans Garage in the winter of 2019. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) is once again inviting Vermont schools to name the State’s big orange snowplows. Last year, participating public and private schools, homeschooling students, and nursery schools...
vermontbiz.com
Sergio Alvares joins Vermont Small Business Development Center
Sergio Alvares, former senior associate at JPMorgan Chase & Co., has been named statewide adviser for strategic projects at the Vermont Small Business Development Center(link is external) in Randolph Center. In his new role, Alvares helps small business owners optimize their time and money and reduce business risks by incorporating...
vermontbiz.com
CBB approves $26.5M in grants to expand broadband to thousands of Vermonters
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) approved three grants totaling $26.45 Million to bring broadband to more than 4,000 underserved Vermont addresses. First, $9.1 million has been awarded to the Maple Broadband/Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom (WCVT) partnership to expand fiber-optic broadband into parts of rural Addison...
vermontbiz.com
iSun executes $10 million transaction for Vermont projects
ISun sold $1.7 million in Development Assets to Fusion Renewable NA and executes $8.3 million in EPC contracts on the projects. Vermont Business Magazine iSun, Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company based in Williston has sold 6.1 MWs of solar assets for $1.7 million to Fusion Renewables of South Carolina and executes EPC contracts for $8.3 million to complete the development and installation of those assets.
vermontbiz.com
Bennington College launches No-Loan Initiative for Vermont residents
Under the new program, eligible Vermont residents can attend Bennington College without student loans. Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College announced today its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The No-Loan Initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents.
vermontbiz.com
Condos encourages early voters to mail ballots by October 31 or make other voting plan
Vermont Business Magazine Today Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos encouraged Vermonters who plan to vote early by mail in the November 8 General Election to mail their ballots no later than October 31, to ensure adequate time for their mailed ballot to reach the Town Clerk. Voters who are not planning to cast their ballot by mail are encouraged to make an alternative plan to return their ballots, which must be in possession of the Town Clerk by 7pm on Election Day to be counted.
vermontbiz.com
Heyman: NRB stands in the way of agritourism
By Todd Heyman With the conclusion of Vermont’s first ever agritourism month and the second International Workshop on Agritourism held in Burlington, it’s time to chart a path to grow Vermont agritourism. Unfortunately, the Legislature is already off-course. Rather than pass Rep. Charlie Kimbell’s bill that would have limited Act 250 jurisdiction over small agritourism projects this past session, it assigned the Natural Resources Board authority to develop a report to “support” the industry by recommending appropriate Act 250 regulation.
vermontbiz.com
The Vermont Changemakers Table opens application process
Under 35 and seeking to drive positive change in Vermont communities? We want to hear from YOU by Nov. 4!. Vermont Changemakers Table alumni meet at the Opening Gathering in 2018. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Changemakers Table is a cohort of young Vermonters seeking to drive positive change in...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Family Network hires Jacqueline Kelleher as new ED
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Family Network (VFN) announced Monday that Dr. Jacqueline Kelleher has joined the team as the new Executive Director. Dr. Kelleher brings a wealth of experience and knowledge about the needs of families of children with a disability, special health need or mental health issue. She is also the parent of four now-adult children with developmental disabilities and disorders. She understands firsthand the lived experience of families navigating essential but complex systems to support their loved ones.
vermontbiz.com
DeltaClimeVT seeks entrepreneurs for Energy 2023 cohort
Vermont Business Magazine The DeltaClimeVT climate economy business accelerator is seeking innovative, early-stage, energy companies addressing the decarbonization of buildings, transportation, heating and industrial processes through electrification, biofuels or other renewables. Entrepreneurs will work directly with Vermont utilities to contribute to Vermont’s 90% renewable by 2050 and Burlington’s Net Zero...
vermontbiz.com
VAAFM announces $200K grant opportunity to increase local food access
USDA Local Food Purchase Assistance connects local farmers to underserved communities. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) announced today the release of a request for applications (RFA) for farmers, producers, and organizations to apply for Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) funding. Approximately $200,000 will be awarded to farms and organizations that demonstrate an ability to purchase and distribute local food from socially disadvantaged producers to underserved community members across Vermont. Funds must be used to start new programs or expand existing offerings to purchase local food and move to neighbors in need. Farmers and producers who fall under USDA’s definition of socially disadvantaged will receive priority for funding.
vermontbiz.com
Mascoma uses $15M in New Markets Tax Credit to build new food service redistribution facility in TN
Vermont Business Magazine Mascoma Community Development (MCD) has announced the closing of $15 million in New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation to finance the construction and operation of a 177,000 square-foot food product distribution center for Dot Foods, Inc in Manchester, Tennessee. MCD is a subsidiary of Mascoma Bank, based...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Public announces new 'All Things Considered' and weekend host lineup
Jenn Jarecki, Marlon Hyde and Mary Williams Engisch to co-host local news programs on statewide radio network. VP courtesy photo. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Public has announced a new local radio host lineup for All Things Considered(link is external), the afternoon news magazine program from NPR, and weekend mornings. Co-hosts...
vermontbiz.com
Del Trecco: Overwhelmed emergency departments need our help
By Michael Del Trecco, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer As you review the articles that we have included in the “In the News” section of VAHHS Update this week, you’ll notice a disturbing trend. Our hospital emergency departments (EDs) are stretched to their limits. This reality is not limited to any one hospital and sadly, this is anything but new. Since last year, hospitals have struggled to care for more and sicker patients and they have been doing so during an ongoing pandemic, while managing staffing shortages, and with fewer resources. To say this trend is unsustainable is a massive understatement.
Comments / 0