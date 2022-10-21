Vermont Business Magazine Today Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos encouraged Vermonters who plan to vote early by mail in the November 8 General Election to mail their ballots no later than October 31, to ensure adequate time for their mailed ballot to reach the Town Clerk. Voters who are not planning to cast their ballot by mail are encouraged to make an alternative plan to return their ballots, which must be in possession of the Town Clerk by 7pm on Election Day to be counted.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO