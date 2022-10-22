ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing woman not seen since early Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen overnight. According to the police, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. At that time, she was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City Zoo announces death of chimpanzee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheKansas City Zoo announced Friday that one of its chimpanzees died unexpectedly. Zoo officials said Teetoo, 26, died Thursday. The zoo said Teetoo had a routine medical procedure and was in recovery when she went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest. A news release said a necropsy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC

Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Truman General store in Grandview is a pleasant step back in time

Housewife fans from around the metropolitan area now have another good reason to make the trip to downtown Grandview. In little less than a year, Housewife Cafe and Bistro owners Anna and Joel Sorge have opened Truman General, an old-fashioned mercantile and homemade ice cream shop, next door at 809 Main St.
GRANDVIEW, MO
CONTEMPORIST

This 1950s Mid-Century Modern Home Was Given A Contemporary Remodel

FORWARD Design | Architecture has shared photos with us of the renovation that was done on this mid-century modern home in Kansas City, Missouri. The home, originally designed by the architecture firm Linscott, Kiene & Haylett and built-in 1954, was revolutionary at the time for its T-shaped split-level plan, which allowed for a more spacious, two-story bedroom wing.
KANSAS CITY, MO

