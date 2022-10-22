Read full article on original website
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller to join Bryan Busby weeknights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller is joining KMBC 9 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday shift beginning this November. The station will feature coverage from both meteorologists five evenings/nights a week. KMBC 9 also plans to expand the First Alert...
KC couple still waiting on belongings after moving across the country
A Kansas City couple is still waiting on their belongings from a moving company after moving across the country.
KCTV 5
Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
Country music star Wynonna Judd announces show in Kansas City
Country music singer Wynonna Judd's "The Final Tour" will make a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center on Feb. 3, 2023.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing woman not seen since early Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen overnight. According to the police, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. At that time, she was...
Missouri Museum Named One of the Best in the World to Visit
If you enjoy history, there's a major website that says one of the best places in the world you can visit is in Missouri. It is true that it has few peers in documenting one of the most important periods of world history. In TripSavvy's 2022 Editor's Choice Awards (which...
KCMO woman offers refuge to horses during fire near I-470, Raytown Road
As an afternoon fire near I-470 and Raytown Road pushed north toward Bannister Road, owners of horses in the area packed up their animals to escape the rolling waves of smoke headed their way.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Zoo announces death of chimpanzee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheKansas City Zoo announced Friday that one of its chimpanzees died unexpectedly. Zoo officials said Teetoo, 26, died Thursday. The zoo said Teetoo had a routine medical procedure and was in recovery when she went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest. A news release said a necropsy...
kansascitymag.com
The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC
Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
kcur.org
A mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught...
martincitytelegraph.com
Truman General store in Grandview is a pleasant step back in time
Housewife fans from around the metropolitan area now have another good reason to make the trip to downtown Grandview. In little less than a year, Housewife Cafe and Bistro owners Anna and Joel Sorge have opened Truman General, an old-fashioned mercantile and homemade ice cream shop, next door at 809 Main St.
Multiple grass fires pop up around KC metro as dry, windy conditions continue
Since Friday afternoon, at least half a dozen grass fires have popped up in and around Kansas City.
KCTV 5
‘She was a firecracker:’ Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends and family of Misty Brockman can’t fathom why anyone would want to hurt her. Brockman, 40, was found dead along with 42-year old Kevin Moore on Sunday near NE 48th Street and Randolph Road in a wooded area across the highway from Worlds of Fun.
Kansas City Police recover stolen Chiefs memorabilia days after finding stolen van
Days after a stolen Chiefs van was recovered, the Kansas City Police Department recovered the memorabilia that was taken from inside of it.
CONTEMPORIST
This 1950s Mid-Century Modern Home Was Given A Contemporary Remodel
FORWARD Design | Architecture has shared photos with us of the renovation that was done on this mid-century modern home in Kansas City, Missouri. The home, originally designed by the architecture firm Linscott, Kiene & Haylett and built-in 1954, was revolutionary at the time for its T-shaped split-level plan, which allowed for a more spacious, two-story bedroom wing.
KCTV 5
Funeral home owner hopes change will come after burying 3 babies due to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Giving comfort in times of grief is what Savory and Sons Funeral Home provides. However, some deaths hit close to home. That’s especially true when fentanyl is involved. “We’ve had quite a few,” said Frank Savory IV, who owns the funeral home. “The ones...
Kansas City’s Charlie Hustle wants to pay local families’ rent, mortgage
Charlie Hustle's 1K for KC Campaign is accepting nominations to help Kansas City families in need with their rent or mortgage.
Man killed in Sunday shooting near Kansas City apartment complex
A man is dead after a shooting near an apartment complex at East 32nd Street and Quincy Drive in Kansas City late Sunday night.
