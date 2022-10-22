ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Jefferson County Drug Task Force arrests two suspects in Steubenville

By Karen Compton
 2 days ago

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The Jefferson County Drug Task force announced Friday that two separate narcotics investigations landed two men behind bars after the task force executed narcotics search warrants at their residences this week.

Task force detectives executed a search warrant at Terrace Avenue on Wednesday, where Andre Bailey, 44, was arrested without incident. Bailey is charged with two counts of drug trafficking.

On Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant on Ridge Avenue, where the suspect, 36-year-old Anthony M. Sims was arrested without incident.  Pursuant to the warrant, detectives seized 28 grams of suspected heroin, one firearm and one assault rifle with high-capacity magazines. Sims is charged with one count of drug possession and possession of a weapon as a convicted felon.

Both Bailey and Sims are housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arraignment.

The task force and police department say they have received multiple complaints about suspicious activity at both of these locations, and will continue to address citizens’ concerns and tips as they come in.

The Steubenville Police and K9 Unit assisted on both searches.

