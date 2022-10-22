Read full article on original website
Preparing Your Pets for Bonfirenight
Expert shares top tips for keeping your pets calm come the fifth of November. As loving pet owners, we all know that bonfire night is bound to be a stressful time for our pets, but what many don’t realise is that by taking some time to prepare a few weeks in advance you could minimise the stress caused by the fireworks.
Are hypoallergenic pets a real thing?
The world is full of animal lovers who must enjoy animals from afar. Indeed, roughly 10 to 20 percent of the world's population is allergic to dogs, while 10 to 14 percent of Americans are allergic to cats. Allergy symptoms include nasal congestion, sneezing, running nose, red and watery eyes, itchiness and other forms of discomfort and pain. As your body struggles with your immune system's overreaction to the pet dander, the rest of your health takes a toll. While some choose to endure the misery, many allergic animal-lovers wish for a world where they could hang out with their furry companions (who, in a post-climate change world, will need more care than ever) and not endure allergies.
Vet reveals five dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet
A vet from Essex has revealed the dog breeds he would not keep as a pet.Ben Simpson-Vernon, 31, listed several types of dog that he would not own, due to common health problems associated with particular breeds.Some breeds were off his list because of “temperament problems” or “excessive wrinkly skin.”Mr Simpson-Vernon clarified that ultimately all dogs have health problems, but steps can be taken to ensure you buy from the right place.“I wanted to raise awareness on both dogs to get and not to get,” Mr Simpson-Vernon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Coldplay postpone shows after Chris Martin contracts ‘serious' health problemProtester tells Princess Kate ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast tripKourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘so into’ her ‘thicker’ post-IVF body
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets
Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
Dogs as Pets: The Chihuahua
America loves their pets! There is no denying that. Most people today who own a dog consider their canine furball as a member of the family and rightly so. For if you don’t……buy a fish. Dogs for centuries have provided their human counterparts with love, affection, and...
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
Buy the best nutritious food when your dog gets sick
Being a pet parent can both be rewarding and challenging. Your pets can be a source of joy and a constant companion, which is why taking care of them can be quite rewarding. However, when dogs get sick, it can be challenging to get them to eat so they have the proper nutrition to recover.
I Took Too Many Edibles And Was Stalked By a Giant Raccoon While Fishing With My Dog
Fishing, your dog, cold beer, country music, and edibles go together like cocaine and waffles. Few things are more relaxing and peaceful, resulting in an outdoor therapy session much needed on a perfect night. That was my plan recently here at local spot in Colorado – what could go wrong? The wife and baby were out of town for the weekend and I had my moment to let nature speak to me as edibles ran through my system like salmon […] The post I Took Too Many Edibles And Was Stalked By a Giant Raccoon While Fishing With My Dog first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Why Do Cats Hiss: Decoding The Cat Behavior
It’s not just snakes that hiss – cats do it too! In fact, hissing is one of the most common vocalizations made by our feline friends. But why do cats hiss at random things like a dog, another cat, or even their human?. Most of the time, hissing...
15 Pets That Can Cost You the Most
Making the decision to get a pet is never one that should be taken lightly. From goldfish to horses, pets are an investment, and could end up costing you a lot more than you might think in the long run. Many of us had at least one pet when we...
Here's why your cat puts its paws on your face and hands
Since cats can’t talk as we do, they use different parts of their body to let us know what they think or feel. It turns out, cats' paws are not only for walking and scratching. Just like our hands, they are useful communication tools. By putting their softies on us, cats are trying to tell us something.
‘I’ve lost my best mate’: the owners forced to give up their pets in the cost of living crisis
For many of us, having a pet keeps us sane in stressful times, is an integral part of family life, and provides comfort and company when we need it most. Imagine having to give that pet up for adoption because you can no longer afford to keep it. That was...
Why Tabby's Place Cat Sanctuary Cares for the Most Vulnerable Kitties Who Have Nowhere Else To Turn
Animal rescue efforts are often told in a series of short stories. Like Rawlings, a jowly gentleman struggling with feline immunodeficiency virus who first arrived at Tabby's Place after living in a feral colony. Or Alfie, a snuggly kitten with a cleft palate who needed nebulizer treatments. Or pint-sized Houston, suffering from a neurological condition (hydrocephalus), who was rescued from a hoarding situation. None were turned away.
Chewy enhances CarePlus with new Lemonade Pet partnership
Collaboration promotes simpler, more accessible pet healthcare for US pet owners. Chewy, Inc is expanding CarePlus, its exclusive suite of insurance and wellness offerings, with new plans offered by Lemonade Pet, Lemonade’s pet health insurance product. According to a company release,1 the collaboration enables Chewy customers to conveniently choose...
BARK Launches Dog Food Tailored to Breeds
BARK has announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit Bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age.
ZYMOX Enzyme-Based Pet Health Products Introduces New Products for Cats and Kittens
(PRESS RELEASE) WESTMONT, IL — Pet King Brands, Inc. announced they have expanded their veterinarian-recommended line of ZYMOX Enzymatic Dermatology products to include three new products to provide relief of ear and skin conditions in cats and kittens. These new products will feature feline-focused packaging with images of cats and will include the prestigious Seal of Endorsement awarded by TICA, The International Cat Association.
Common ticks in the US affecting dogs
Liza Rudolph, BAS, RVT, VTS (CP-CF), SAIM, outlines ticks that target dogs, their geographical distribution, when they are active, and diseases they carry. Why are ticks a growing concern for veterinary professionals? According to Liza Rudolph, BAS, RVT, VTS (CP-CF), SAIM, program director of veterinary technology at Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell, New Jersey, this is because the geographical distribution of ticks is expanding along with the array of diseases they carry due to temperature fluctuations, movement of animals and people, and more. Thus, during her presentation at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Rudolph detailed information on common ticks in the United States for veterinary professionals to warn clients of and bear in mind.
