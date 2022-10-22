Newport News hosts community block party to celebrate The Yard District

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is hosting a Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 23 rd Street.

The city is partnering with Provost Construction and WINDSdays to celebrate the expansion of the Yard District.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

The block party will include live music from local band Brasswind, and a dedication to a new kinetic wind art sculpture, called “Fluidity”.

The block party will also have a variety of free activities, including corn hole, axe throwing, Jenga, and giant Connect 4.

Food and drink vendors will also have items for purchase. The dedication will be at 4 p.m., and Brasswind will perform throughout the evening. Free parking is available in parking lots along 23 rd Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.