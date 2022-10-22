ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News hosts community block party to celebrate The Yard District

By Sydney Haulenbeek
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0621SV_0iiNve8p00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is hosting a Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 23 rd Street.

The city is partnering with Provost Construction and WINDSdays to celebrate the expansion of the Yard District.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The block party will include live music from local band Brasswind, and a dedication to a new kinetic wind art sculpture, called “Fluidity”.

The block party will also have a variety of free activities, including corn hole, axe throwing, Jenga, and giant Connect 4.

Food and drink vendors will also have items for purchase. The dedication will be at 4 p.m., and Brasswind will perform throughout the evening. Free parking is available in parking lots along 23 rd Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Planning Commission Approves Uptown Alley For Former Yankee Candle Site

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a family entertainment venue headquartered in Richmond, is one step closer to opening a location in Williamsburg. At its meeting on Wednesday, October 19, the Williamsburg Planning Commission approved two special use permit requests to allow Uptown Alley to operate at 2200 Richmond Rd., the site of the former Yankee Candle Village.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Jamestown Settlement to host escape room murder mystery Nov. 5

YORKTOWN, Va. — The Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum at Yorktown has a new murder mystery escape room activity for people 14 and up. The museum is inviting residents to get a first look at their new special exhibit, "Reign & Rebellion," before they take part in the new escape room activity, "Who Conspires?"
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Southeastern Virginia Health System celebrates virtual food feté

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) —Southeastern Virginia Health System (SEVHS) is hosting their 9th annual Food Feté Fundraiser on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. It will be virtual and follow the theme of “A Taste of Culture & Excellence”.   The 9th annual Food Feté Fundraiser will feature Antoine Bethea, Dr. Arthur Kellermann, and Mayor Donnie Tuck […]
NORFOLK, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Things to Do in Colonial Williamsburg during Christmastide

Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia is lovely, quaint, and heart-warming all year round, but never more so than during Christmastide, which runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. I try to go for at least a day every December. The purpose of this post is to help you plan your...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Local doctor sheds light on needs of Haitian children

Back in the 80s, little Claude and his brother huddled around a candle or kerosene lantern at their home in the mountainous region of Qui Croit to learn the three Rs. He's now Dr. Claude Louis, of Riverside Health, and his 2021 children's book "I'm all grown up now, Papa" captures the burning desire to learn.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

World Famous Orange Crush

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman’s Restaurant joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. The...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy