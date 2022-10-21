Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What to know about Horner’s syndrome
Horner’s syndrome is a rare condition that affects the face. Symptoms typically affect only one side of the face, and may include a drooping eyelid, a constricted pupil, and the absence of facial sweating. Horner’s syndrome occurs due to a interruption anywhere along the sympathetic nerve pathway from the...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over devastating side effect
ANYONE who has been struck with Covid is at risk of serious mental health problems, experts has revealed. A major study looking at the long term mental health implications of Covid-19 infection discovered that those over 50 were especially at risk of a host of psychological issues. However, it found...
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Woman with mystery rash on her face says doctors can’t diagnose her
A woman with a skin condition that causes bruise like rashes all over her face is embracing her natural look and going make-up free. Nancy Morel, 19, first noticed something was wrong with her skin when she was shopping with her mother, Jackie, 50, in 2015. Her lips appeared swollen,...
Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues: The Diagnosis and Surgery Explained
Addressing her health. While cameras were rolling during season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kris Jenner used the platform to candidly discuss a painful health issue. "I am finally biting the bullet. I am here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain. I got an extensive set of X-rays, an MRI […]
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
Blood pressure, heart condition medication recalled after labels were switched
A packaging mix-up has led to the recall of a blood pressure medication and a second medication designed to lower the risk of having a stroke or serious heart problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports. Golden State Medical Supply has recalled bottles of Atenolol, a blood pressure medication,...
2 Morning Habits That Can Increase Your Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
The way you choose to start your morning impacts your whole day. And over time, the habits you form can have a major effect on your overall health—both good and bad. Whether it’s waking up early to get a killer workout in and shed pounds faster or eating a high-sugar meal to set you up for more cravings and overeating later in the day, your morning habits are crucial to wellbeing. This is especially true when it comes to the health of your heart.
I went completely blind in one eye after making common mistake with my contact lenses
CONTACT lenses can sometimes be difficult to get in and out. But one woman has claimed that she has been left blind in one eye after making a common mistake. Kyra Smith said she rinsed her lens out in tap water before putting it back in her eye in March 2021.
A woman had her eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected by a parasite found in tap water
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected. Marie Mason caught a rare parasite infection, called Acanthamoeba keratitis, which can cause blindness. Symptoms of the infection include: eye pain, blurred vision, and the sensation of something in the eye.
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
A man thought his itchy skin was caused by a reaction to poison ivy. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after a healthcare worker noticed his skin was slightly yellow.
A man who had an itch for weeks thought he had an allergy, but it was cancer causing the symptom. The man's cancer blocked the passage between the liver and gut, so bilirubin built up, causing the itch. Pancreatic cancer can be hard to diagnose, because there may not be...
Study: Colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%
The study found that colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%. That only applies to people who actually get the scan.
Hilary Swank is expecting twins at 48. Doctors say a healthy pregnancy at her age is possible, but can be difficult.
A doctor who has delivered twins by a 51-year-old woman said Swank will probably need more monitoring and care due to her age and carrying multiples.
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
Comments / 1