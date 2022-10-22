Good news, bad news for East Valley travelers this weekend

Interstate 10 will be closed in both directions from State Route 143 to U.S. 60 at various times this weekend. Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect delays and plan detours during the closures Friday through Monday.

Bridge work continues at 48th Street and SRP is relocating utilities in the work zone, causing the closures.

Westbound I-10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to SR 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, with the following ramps also closed:

Westbound U.S. 60 onto westbound I-10.

Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads onto westbound I-10.

McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue onto westbound U.S.

ADOT recommends eastbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway or eastbound U.S. 60/Superstition Freeway to northbound Loop 101/Price Freeway, to westbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to access westbound I-10.

Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202/South Mountain Freeway west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Motorists heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport who normally take westbound I-10 or westbound U.S. 60 should use Red Mountain Freeway and take the Sky Harbor Boulevard exit.

Eastbound I-10 will close from SR 143 to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Ramps onto eastbound I-10 at 40th Street and Broadway Road will be closed during that time. ADOT recommends using northbound SR 143 to eastbound Red Mountain Freeway, to southbound Price Freeway, to westbound U.S. 60 to access eastbound I-10.

Despite the closures, there is good news regarding East Valley travel. Tempe reopened the eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 and the eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive overnight Wednesday, several days ahead of schedule. Those ramps were closed two weeks ago to allow crews to fully repair the water transmission line that burst in May, flooding U.S. 60.

