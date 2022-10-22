ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Good news, bad news for East Valley travelers this weekend

By Jay Taylor
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jA5m4_0iiNv4e200

Interstate 10 will be closed in both directions from State Route 143 to U.S. 60 at various times this weekend. Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect delays and plan detours during the closures Friday through Monday.

Bridge work continues at 48th Street and SRP is relocating utilities in the work zone, causing the closures.

Westbound I-10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to SR 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, with the following ramps also closed:

  • Westbound U.S. 60 onto westbound I-10.
  • Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads onto westbound I-10.
  • McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue onto westbound U.S.

ADOT recommends eastbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway or eastbound U.S. 60/Superstition Freeway to northbound Loop 101/Price Freeway, to westbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to access westbound I-10.

Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202/South Mountain Freeway west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Motorists heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport who normally take westbound I-10 or westbound U.S. 60 should use Red Mountain Freeway and take the Sky Harbor Boulevard exit.

Eastbound I-10 will close from SR 143 to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Ramps onto eastbound I-10 at 40th Street and Broadway Road will be closed during that time. ADOT recommends using northbound SR 143 to eastbound Red Mountain Freeway, to southbound Price Freeway, to westbound U.S. 60 to access eastbound I-10.

Despite the closures, there is good news regarding East Valley travel. Tempe reopened the eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 and the eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive overnight Wednesday, several days ahead of schedule. Those ramps were closed two weeks ago to allow crews to fully repair the water transmission line that burst in May, flooding U.S. 60.

This post Good news, bad news for East Valley travelers this weekend appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Proposition 469 informational open house set for Thursday

The Pinal Regional Transportation Authority plans a public open house to provide information on Proposition 469 at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Maricopa Library and Cultural Center. The voter-approved Pinal […] This post Proposition 469 informational open house set for Thursday appeared first on InMaricopa.
InMaricopa

A monumental moment

City finally places its ‘M’ logo in 347 median overnight An idea that began at a mock City Council meeting in 2018 became reality early Wednesday when a long-awaited monument […] This post A monumental moment appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Brunch Snob deal for Sunrise Diner space falls through

Negotiations that would have brought a popular Ahwatukee brunch restaurant to Maricopa in the space of the now-closed Sunrise Diner have fallen through. Celine Hillsbery, co-owner of the Brunch Snob, […] This post Brunch Snob deal for Sunrise Diner space falls through appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Westbound I-10 closed from US 60 to SR 143 this weekend

Delays and detours will once again be in place this weekend on westbound Interstate 10 through the Southeast Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Travelers will deal with […] This post Westbound I-10 closed from US 60 to SR 143 this weekend  appeared first on InMaricopa.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Traffic-signal boxes to bring color to Maricopa streets

Maricopa is livening up several otherwise dreary areas with public art.  The city announced an “unofficial next phase” of its arts initiative during a Facebook livestream on Saturday, as an […] This post Traffic-signal boxes to bring color to Maricopa streets appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

City to create Mike Riggs Community Service Award

Mayor Nancy Smith announced during her State of the City address Wednesday the city will create the Mike Riggs Community Service Award in honor of the city’s Director of Public […] This post City to create Mike Riggs Community Service Award appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Council approves zoning for single-family housing on 326 acres

City Council unanimously approved zoning changes Tuesday allowing DR Horton’s 326-acre, single-family housing development known as Murphy and Farrell to move forward. The action converted a 325.9-acre parcel at the […] This post Council approves zoning for single-family housing on 326 acres appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Plumbing tips: What is a slab leak?

By Terry Leamon – My Maricopa Plumber A slab leak is an industry term used to describe a leak that has developed in the copper water lines running below the concrete […] This post Plumbing tips: What is a slab leak? appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times

A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Two wild horses find their home in Heritage Park

 An art-filled weekend across the city ended Monday morning with two more wild horses moving into Heritage Park. One of the works is visible alongside Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway. “Gila River […] This post Two wild horses find their home in Heritage Park appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Surf park will use water — but not as much as you think

The proposed PHX Surf Park will be a tourist attraction, economic development engine and attention-getter for Maricopa. With two 5-acre surf lagoons, a lazy river, water slides and swimming pools, […] This post Surf park will use water — but not as much as you think appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Business, development around town

A ramada is being constructed in the common area at Century Communities, 19180 N. Los Gabrieles Way, at a cost of $39,000. Agave Environmental Contracting Inc. is doing the work. […] This post Business, development around town appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
674
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy