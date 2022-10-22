Read full article on original website
Long Beach MemorialCare hospital campus restructures leadership team following unexpected resignations
The search to replace former CEO John Bishop is still underway, with an announcement expected early next year, but other leadership changes have already been made. The post Long Beach MemorialCare hospital campus restructures leadership team following unexpected resignations appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Sierra Madre cafe on verge of closing relying on community support
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. - Bean Town has been in the heart of the Sierra Madre business district for over three decades. There have been several owners, but the shop has never been in as precarious a position financially as it is now. Owner David Bremer said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt...
scvnews.com
Oct. 25: Saugus School District Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
scvnews.com
Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science
The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students in California...
Wildlife crossing on 101 Freeway gets $5 million from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project near Agoura Hills, officials announced this weekend. The crossing will span over 10 lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in 2025, and aims to...
beachcomber.news
Long Beach to Potentially Become an Autism-Certified City
In 2019, the tourism information center VistMesa had been working on a year-long project to help tailor and accommodate travel experiences for individuals with autism and their families. The project would result in the city of Mesa, Arizona becoming the first ever Autism-Certified City (ACC) in the United States. An...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school
A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
Voters in Anaheim, Santa Ana, Orange and Tustin Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
For the first time in history, Latinos are a majority of voters for a seat on the county’s powerful Board of Supervisors. And the choice comes down to two Democrats: Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento, and Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim Nguyen. The winner will have a four-year term as...
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
Columnist Erika D. Smith discusses Kevin de León and the LA city council scandal
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Los Angeles Times columnist Erika D. Smith joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the ongoing LA city council scandal. Council member Kevin de León has said he does not plan to resign after being caught on an audio recording with other Los Angeles leaders engaging in a racist […]
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Housing Department Wants to Amend Spending Plan for Permanent Local Housing Allocation Grant Funds
Pasadena’s Department of Housing is asking the City Council to adopt a resolution on Monday authorizing an amended five-year plan for spending the City’s grant award of funds under the state’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program. The PHLA program, launched through Senate Bill 2, allocates a...
scvnews.com
Nov. 20: The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event
The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event at The Canyon Santa Clarita is a 1940’s style audience-interactive, radio, comedy broadcast/reading of “A Christmas Carol” in the spirit of “Prairie Home Companion.”. The event features talent from some of your favorite films and TV, like “Fear The Walking...
Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
8500 Santa Monica narrowly approved
The 8500 Santa Monica project divided the Planning Commission at their meeting this week, narrowly squeaking through the approval process by a 3-2 vote. Chair Stacey Jones, Vice Chair Marquita Thomas and Commissioner Erick Matos voted in favor, while Commissioners Michael Lombardi and Kimberly Copeland voted against. Commissioner David Gregoire abstained from the vote.
newsantaana.com
O.C. workers’ comp attorney heading to prison for insurance fraud scheme and must pay $700K
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney was sentenced today to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Who will you vote for in the OC...
foxla.com
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Students, Families Walk to School
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Photos courtesy of Glendale Unified School District. Glendale Unified School District students this week joined others across the nation for National Walk and Roll to School Day, an annual event that encourages families to find non-car ways to get their kids to school.
