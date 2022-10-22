Read full article on original website
Tensions erupt between protesters in Eugene after word spread of drag show involving child
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
Eugene Police: Streets reopen after morning protest involving 'storytime drag show' at pub
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports roadways have reopened to regular traffic following a traffic advisory Sunday morning due to a protest near Old Nick's Pub. "Please avoid Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues, and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street," EPD reported during the closure. "There...
All evacuation notices are canceled for Oakridge and Westfir
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they are lifting effective, immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek...
'It's been incredible': College GameDay's eleventh visit to Eugene in the books
EUGENE, Ore. — We've been talking about it all week - but College GameDay has officially came and went. Oregon Ducks fans were up early with many arriving Friday night and some even getting there the day before. Despite some heavy rain, the crowd was unfazed and showed the...
One man dead in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon man died on Saturday night after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. According to officials, The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. Reports were relayed to the Incident Commander (IC) that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog. The IC arrived to find a fully involved mobile home fire. The IC, after making his 360 assessment, quickly determined the residence was untenable for survivability and that he would not send firefighters inside the structure, making it a defensible fire.
Cedar Creek transitions to repair operations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Nearly three months after it began the Cedar Creek Fire is just over halfway contained. The fire has burned more than 127-thousand acres since it began on August 1, and is now at 55 percent containment. According to fire officials, ground crews have been continuing to...
Reprieve from smoke expected for some communities near Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team is in the area and will transition to take command of the fire at 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 127,283 acres and is 55 percent contained. A weekend winter weather advisory is in effect, officials...
Sewer repair work to be done on Dogwood Avenue in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport advises that contract work will done on Dogwood Avenue from 22nd Street to 18th Street, the work will begin on Tuesday, October 25 and will run through approximately Thursday, October 27. The city says there will be interruptions to residential sewer service...
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
High School GameDay: High school football highlights from Western Oregon
It's Week 8 of the high school football season. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our High School GameDay roundup:
Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, visits Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Ballots are out, voters can decide, and candidates are making their final pitches. Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, says her goal over the final two and a half weeks is to talk to every voter possible about solutions for Oregon's problems. One of the...
Eugene sees 35-cent drop in gas prices since last week
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 35.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.99/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 32.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
Weyerhaeuser strike potentially coming to an end
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ongoing Weyerhaeuser strike could be nearing its end. After a federal mediator was brought in to oversee the negotiations last week, a new offer has been submitted to the striking workers, one that union officials have agreed to. While the offer won't be ratified until...
