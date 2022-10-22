ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Related
Delaware LIVE News

Archmere’s cancer class inspiring hopeful medics

Archmere Academy’s Lydia Scarpaci wasn’t sure what she wanted to pursue next year in college – until she enrolled in the school’s Advanced Cancer Research and Analysis class. The course, in its pilot year, came out of a partnership between Archmere and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).  It’s designed for students who are interested in the medical field and is ... Read More
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Princeton University

Mourning the tragic death of Misrach Ewunetie

It is with great sadness that we share heartbreaking news about the death of Misrach Ewunetie ’24. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Public Safety have announced that Misrach’s body was found on campus earlier today. An autopsy will determine her cause of death, but they said there were “no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”
PRINCETON, NJ
Temple News

Blinds down for birds

The City of Philadelphia is in the middle of a major migration route for birds and the region is home to more than 350 different species. From Aug. 15 through Nov. 15, millions of birds migrate over North America, and roughly 50,000 birds can fly over Philadelphia in one given night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital

Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

WDEL/Forever Media job fair

Attention all job seekers interested in working in the radio industry! Freshen up your resumes and come to the WDEL Job Fair on Wednesday, November 2nd from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the Forever Media WDEL Broadcast Center at 2727 Shipley Road in Wilmington, Delaware to learn about current and future full-time and part-time job openings!
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

U.S. Department of Education will investigate Central Bucks School District, following ACLU complaint alleging ‘hostile’ environment for LGBTQ kids

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s complaint against the Central Bucks School District.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thesunpapers.com

Medford couple publishes first book together

Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
MEDFORD, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees

An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
NEWTOWN, PA
campussafetymagazine.com

Student Arrested for Bomb Threat at Coatesville Area Senior High School

COATESVILLE, Penn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a threat made against Coatesville Area High School (CASH). The teen, who is a senior at the school, has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of threats to use weapons of mass destruction, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies. He has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of false reports.
COATESVILLE, PA

