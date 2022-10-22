Read full article on original website
Related
Archmere’s cancer class inspiring hopeful medics
Archmere Academy’s Lydia Scarpaci wasn’t sure what she wanted to pursue next year in college – until she enrolled in the school’s Advanced Cancer Research and Analysis class. The course, in its pilot year, came out of a partnership between Archmere and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). It’s designed for students who are interested in the medical field and is ... Read More
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
Princeton University
Mourning the tragic death of Misrach Ewunetie
It is with great sadness that we share heartbreaking news about the death of Misrach Ewunetie ’24. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Public Safety have announced that Misrach’s body was found on campus earlier today. An autopsy will determine her cause of death, but they said there were “no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”
Princeton University student death: Classmates, Ohio community remember Misrach Ewunetie as questions swirl
One day after Misrach Ewunetie’s body was discovered in an outdoor area on Princeton University’s campus, classmates are mourning the 20-year-old undergrad.
Temple News
Blinds down for birds
The City of Philadelphia is in the middle of a major migration route for birds and the region is home to more than 350 different species. From Aug. 15 through Nov. 15, millions of birds migrate over North America, and roughly 50,000 birds can fly over Philadelphia in one given night.
Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital
Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
CBS News
Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie found dead
Authorities found the student's body at about 1 p.m. Thursday outside behind some tennis courts.
Missing Princeton student: New photos emerge of university police searching for undergrad last seen 6 days ago
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has been missing since around 3 a.m. Friday, when she was spotted in the area of the Scully Hall dormitory on Princeton University’s campus, police said.
WDEL 1150AM
WDEL/Forever Media job fair
Attention all job seekers interested in working in the radio industry! Freshen up your resumes and come to the WDEL Job Fair on Wednesday, November 2nd from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the Forever Media WDEL Broadcast Center at 2727 Shipley Road in Wilmington, Delaware to learn about current and future full-time and part-time job openings!
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
Medical Report: COVID-19 is still considered a public health crisis
COVID-19 is still considered a public health crisis, despite the fact that many see it as an “inconvenient truth.” KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
Missing Princeton student's body found on campus
Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been found dead on campus, but her death does not appear to be suspicious, authorities said Thursday afternoon.
U.S. Department of Education will investigate Central Bucks School District, following ACLU complaint alleging ‘hostile’ environment for LGBTQ kids
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s complaint against the Central Bucks School District.
thesunpapers.com
Medford couple publishes first book together
Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
Students, businesses on alert after pattern of robberies in University City
Philadelphia police are investigating a pattern of recent robberies in University City between Market and Chestnut streets.
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
Phoenixville Area High School postpones football game due to threat of violence
"Because of all the gun violence that's going on, I definitely understand why because it's dangerous," said parent Pernette Howard. "We have to protect our children and we never know."
campussafetymagazine.com
Student Arrested for Bomb Threat at Coatesville Area Senior High School
COATESVILLE, Penn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a threat made against Coatesville Area High School (CASH). The teen, who is a senior at the school, has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of threats to use weapons of mass destruction, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies. He has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of false reports.
Comments / 19