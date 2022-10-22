Read full article on original website
MH among 3 area volleyball teams to compete in state tournaments
The Twin Lakes Area will be represented by three volleyball teams during this week’s state tournaments. Mountain Home will be at Greenbrier for the Class 5A State Tournament as they will be matched up with Marion on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers are currently 18-7 and ended up as the third-seeded team in the 5A-West. The Lady Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the 5A-East with a record of 13-9. Tuesday’s match is scheduled for 2.
2 MH football teams finish season Monday
Two of Mountain Home’s football teams will have their last outing this fall as they welcome Bomber Stadium to Bomber Stadium. The seventh graders will kick off at 5 with a five-period outing followed by the junior varsity contest.
Forsyth, Branson volleyball teams continue district play Monday
Two area high school volleyball teams will continue district play on Monday. A state tournament bid is on the line for Forsyth as they compete in the championship game of the Class 3, District 11 Tournament at Hollister. It’s a battle between Lady Panthers as Forsyth plays top-seeded Mountain Grove at 6.
Monday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Lead Hill
Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule. On the high school level, Cotter hosts Lead Hill, Viola makes the trip to Kingston, and Timbo entertains Oark. Ozark Mountain’s junior high teams will have a doubleheader with Alpena in the Jasper Junior High Tournament. The girls’ game tips off at 5:15 followed by the boys’ contest.
Mammoth Spring junior high teams split with Bay at Sloan-Hendrix tourney
Mammoth Spring’s junior high basketball teams split with Bay on the opening day of the Bill McCurley Invitational Tournament at Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden. The Junior Lady Bears topped the Junior Lady Yellowjackets 27-19. Mammoth Spring had a different result on the boys’ side as they fell to Bay 46-29.
Saturday volleyball results include Bakersfield falling in district semifinals
Three area high school volleyball teams were in action Saturday as district play continues in Missouri. Bakersfield’s first season came to an end in the semifinals of the Class 1, District 7 Tournament at Eminence. The Lady Lions fell in straight sets as top-seeded Winona posted scores of 25-4, 25-4 and 25-9.
Bombers pick up 1st win of season on homecoming night
The Mountain Home High School football team’s homecoming game was successful as it turned into their first win of the season. The Bombers defeated Siloam Springs 44-17 on Friday to keep their postseason hopes alive. It didn’t take long for the Panthers to strike first as they went 71...
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit winning on Senior Night
The Yellville-Summit High School football team’s last home game of the season also ended up being its first conference victory. The Panthers defeated Atkins 44-20 on Senior Night. Yellville-Summit improves to 5-4 on the season and 1-4 in the 3A-2, and they’ll finish the regular season next week at Newport.
Bakersfield wins, Dora falls in district volleyball tourney
Two area high school volleyball teams began action in the Class 1, District 7 Tournament Friday in Eminence. Bakersfield was able to advance to the semifinals with a four-set victory. The Lady Lions defeated Couch 23-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-18. Dora’s inaugural season came to an end as they fell...
Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president. Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22. A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as...
Sheaner, Cruse selected as 2022 MHHS homecoming royalty
Mountain Home High School named its 2022 homecoming royalty before Friday night’s football game. Trevi Sheaner, an intern of KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, has been selected as this year’s homecoming queen. Mason Cruse has been named the homecoming king. Tune in for the rest of tonight’s...
Carolyn M. Wright, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Carolyn M. Wright of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services.Carolyn M. Wright died Monday at Hiram Shaddox Therapy and Living.
Ozark Isle youth muzzleloader deer hunt announced
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking applications from youth hunters ages 15 and under who would like to participate in a special muzzleloader deer hunt Dec. 10 and 11 at the Ozark Isle Park/Dry Run Area at Bull Shoals Lake. Application forms may be picked up at the...
Free community resource fair at ASU-MH Tuesday
Tuesday, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home and the Unified Community Resource Council will host a free Community Resource Fair to the public at the Sheid Community Development Center from 10 until 3. ASU-MH Director of Academic Success Melissa Klinger joined KTLO’s MJ Haworth on Talk of the Town to talk about...
Tommy Raymond Hitt, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Tommy Raymond Hitt of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Tommy Hitt died Saturday at his residence.
Harold Charles Alford, 95, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 95-year-old Harold Charles Alford of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Harold Alford died Friday at his residence.
Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County
A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
Commercial use and setbacks in the county on agenda for Baxter County Planning Board Monday
The Baxter County Planning Board will meet Monday morning at 11 in the 3rd floor Conference Room of the Baxter County Courthouse. Items on the agenda include commercial use and setbacks in the county.
Missing Mountain View man located; receiving medical care
Danny Joe Archer, a 75-year-old Mountain View man who has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, has been found and is getting medical care at this time, according to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton. In a statement posted on Facebook Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department thanked the public...
City of Gassville rescheduled City Council meeting Monday night
The Gassville City Council will hold their monthly meeting Monday evening at 6 at the Gassville City Hall located at 204 South School Street. This meeting was rescheduled from October 18th due to lack of quorum. Items on the agenda include a third reading of an ordinance amending fireworks; millage...
