Mountain Home, AR

MH among 3 area volleyball teams to compete in state tournaments

The Twin Lakes Area will be represented by three volleyball teams during this week’s state tournaments. Mountain Home will be at Greenbrier for the Class 5A State Tournament as they will be matched up with Marion on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers are currently 18-7 and ended up as the third-seeded team in the 5A-West. The Lady Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the 5A-East with a record of 13-9. Tuesday’s match is scheduled for 2.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
2 MH football teams finish season Monday

Two of Mountain Home’s football teams will have their last outing this fall as they welcome Bomber Stadium to Bomber Stadium. The seventh graders will kick off at 5 with a five-period outing followed by the junior varsity contest.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Forsyth, Branson volleyball teams continue district play Monday

Two area high school volleyball teams will continue district play on Monday. A state tournament bid is on the line for Forsyth as they compete in the championship game of the Class 3, District 11 Tournament at Hollister. It’s a battle between Lady Panthers as Forsyth plays top-seeded Mountain Grove at 6.
FORSYTH, MO
Monday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Lead Hill

Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule. On the high school level, Cotter hosts Lead Hill, Viola makes the trip to Kingston, and Timbo entertains Oark. Ozark Mountain’s junior high teams will have a doubleheader with Alpena in the Jasper Junior High Tournament. The girls’ game tips off at 5:15 followed by the boys’ contest.
LEAD HILL, AR
Bombers pick up 1st win of season on homecoming night

The Mountain Home High School football team’s homecoming game was successful as it turned into their first win of the season. The Bombers defeated Siloam Springs 44-17 on Friday to keep their postseason hopes alive. It didn’t take long for the Panthers to strike first as they went 71...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit winning on Senior Night

The Yellville-Summit High School football team’s last home game of the season also ended up being its first conference victory. The Panthers defeated Atkins 44-20 on Senior Night. Yellville-Summit improves to 5-4 on the season and 1-4 in the 3A-2, and they’ll finish the regular season next week at Newport.
YELLVILLE, AR
Bakersfield wins, Dora falls in district volleyball tourney

Two area high school volleyball teams began action in the Class 1, District 7 Tournament Friday in Eminence. Bakersfield was able to advance to the semifinals with a four-set victory. The Lady Lions defeated Couch 23-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-18. Dora’s inaugural season came to an end as they fell...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president. Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22. A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as...
BATESVILLE, AR
Sheaner, Cruse selected as 2022 MHHS homecoming royalty

Mountain Home High School named its 2022 homecoming royalty before Friday night’s football game. Trevi Sheaner, an intern of KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, has been selected as this year’s homecoming queen. Mason Cruse has been named the homecoming king. Tune in for the rest of tonight’s...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Ozark Isle youth muzzleloader deer hunt announced

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking applications from youth hunters ages 15 and under who would like to participate in a special muzzleloader deer hunt Dec. 10 and 11 at the Ozark Isle Park/Dry Run Area at Bull Shoals Lake. Application forms may be picked up at the...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Free community resource fair at ASU-MH Tuesday

Tuesday, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home and the Unified Community Resource Council will host a free Community Resource Fair to the public at the Sheid Community Development Center from 10 until 3. ASU-MH Director of Academic Success Melissa Klinger joined KTLO’s MJ Haworth on Talk of the Town to talk about...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County

A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Missing Mountain View man located; receiving medical care

Danny Joe Archer, a 75-year-old Mountain View man who has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, has been found and is getting medical care at this time, according to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton. In a statement posted on Facebook Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department thanked the public...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
City of Gassville rescheduled City Council meeting Monday night

The Gassville City Council will hold their monthly meeting Monday evening at 6 at the Gassville City Hall located at 204 South School Street. This meeting was rescheduled from October 18th due to lack of quorum. Items on the agenda include a third reading of an ordinance amending fireworks; millage...
GASSVILLE, AR

