anonymouseagle.com
Theis Wins #200 as #19 Marquette Spikes Seton Hall & St. John’s
Marquette volleyball’s first two home matches since October 1st went pretty well over the weekend. The #19 ranked Golden Eagles sped through Seton Hall (25-14, 25-11, 25-11) and St. John’s (25-23, 25-16, 25-20) and moved to 18-2 on the season and 9-1 in Big East action. Along with that, MU kept pace with Creighton, as the Bluejays remained undefeated in conference play with road wins over Villanova and Georgetown.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Escapes From New York With A Draw
Elsi Twombly put enough of a strike onto a loose corner kick in the box in the 84th minute of Marquette women’s soccer’s visit to New York, and as a result, the Golden Eagles get to leave with a 1-1 draw with St. John’s. MU is now 3-4-2 in Big East play, which has them in a tie for sixth place with UConn at 11 points.
anonymouseagle.com
2022-23 Marquette Men’s Basketball Player Preview: #22 Sean Jones
The 2022-23 college basketball season is right around the corner, so let’s dive into the Marquette Golden Eagles basketball roster and take a look at what to expect from each player this season. We’ll be going through the roster one by one: First MU’s three freshmen in last name alphabetical order, then the lone transfer on the squad, moving on to the guy coming of a redshirt freshman year, and then finally the returning active players from last season, going in order of average minutes per game last season from lowest to highest.
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern announces new uniform combo for Week 8 vs. Maryland
Northwestern will be decked out in a new uniform combo as it travels to College Park to face Maryland on Saturday. While the Wildcats are 1-5 on the season, they’ll look to start the back end of the slate on the right foot. One promising statistic: they’ve beaten the Terrapins in both of the 2 teams’ previous meetings on the gridiron, first on the road by a 37-21 final in 2017 before a 43-3 blowout victory in Evanston in 2020. That said, this is a different Maryland team, led by star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, a game-time decision due to a knee injury.
testudotimes.com
Game thread: Maryland vs. Northwestern
Maryland football takes on Northwestern at home at 3:30 p.m. in its annual homecoming game. With a win, Maryland will capture its sixth win of the season, making it bowl eligible at its earliest date since 2001. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to...
Four injured in shooting near 34th and Meinecke
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured overnight.
Community groups denounce Michels Corp.
Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported […] The post Community groups denounce Michels Corp. appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wearegreenbay.com
Culver’s or Chick-fil-A? Study shows which fast-food chain tops Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics. According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is...
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
On Milwaukee
Walker's Point dining guide
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Walker's Point is a highly diverse neighborhood, offering equally as...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me
I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
WJLA
30 years later: Florida man extradited, charged in 1992 Northwest DC murder
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — More than 30 years later, a man will face murder charges in relation to a Northwest D.C. homicide. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced that 47-year-old Ron Wright, of Wimauma, Fla., was extradited to D.C. and charged with a murder that took place on March 30, 1992, in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest.
spectrumnews1.com
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage
MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee-based trucking expert teaches course on starting and operating a box trucking business
After 20 years of incarceration, Milwaukee-based entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Ed Hennings, knew that he wanted to own his own business. After being released, he started his own barbershop but also quickly became interested in the box trucking industry. After a challenging process and having to learn many lessons along the way, he successfully began his own trucking business.
Man charged in 30-year-old DC murder case
The Metropolitan Police Department said Richard Burbano was 19 when someone killed him in D.C. Police in Maryland found his body the next day.
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in Northeast Apartment Fatal Shooting
A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside an apartment in Northeast Washington, D.C., authorities say. Police were called to a shooting at the Jetu Apartments, located at the 800 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Eric King inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.
Man in police custody after abducting woman near 5th and Vliet in Milwaukee
A 23-year-old woman was running from a 31-year-old man when the man fired multiple gunshots at her, missing her. Police say the man grabbed the woman and drove off.
