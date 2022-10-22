ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

2 MH football teams finish season Monday

Two of Mountain Home’s football teams will have their last outing this fall as they welcome Bomber Stadium to Bomber Stadium. The seventh graders will kick off at 5 with a five-period outing followed by the junior varsity contest.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Forsyth, Branson volleyball teams continue district play Monday

Two area high school volleyball teams will continue district play on Monday. A state tournament bid is on the line for Forsyth as they compete in the championship game of the Class 3, District 11 Tournament at Hollister. It’s a battle between Lady Panthers as Forsyth plays top-seeded Mountain Grove at 6.
FORSYTH, MO
KTLO

Monday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Lead Hill

Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule. On the high school level, Cotter hosts Lead Hill, Viola makes the trip to Kingston, and Timbo entertains Oark. Ozark Mountain’s junior high teams will have a doubleheader with Alpena in the Jasper Junior High Tournament. The girls’ game tips off at 5:15 followed by the boys’ contest.
LEAD HILL, AR
KTLO

MH among 3 area volleyball teams to compete in state tournaments

The Twin Lakes Area will be represented by three volleyball teams during this week’s state tournaments. Mountain Home will be at Greenbrier for the Class 5A State Tournament as they will be matched up with Marion on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers are currently 18-7 and ended up as the third-seeded team in the 5A-West. The Lady Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the 5A-East with a record of 13-9. Tuesday’s match is scheduled for 2.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Bombers pick up 1st win of season on homecoming night

The Mountain Home High School football team’s homecoming game was successful as it turned into their first win of the season. The Bombers defeated Siloam Springs 44-17 on Friday to keep their postseason hopes alive. It didn’t take long for the Panthers to strike first as they went 71...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president. Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22. A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Ozark Isle youth muzzleloader deer hunt announced

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking applications from youth hunters ages 15 and under who would like to participate in a special muzzleloader deer hunt Dec. 10 and 11 at the Ozark Isle Park/Dry Run Area at Bull Shoals Lake. Application forms may be picked up at the...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Halloween event taking place this weekend

As the holiday nears, a local Halloween event is taking place this weekend. On Saturday, the Bull Shoals Lake White River Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to the second day of the Colorama Fall Festival and Haunted Hollow Village tours. The event will include vendors, a “Scare Station”,...
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Free community resource fair at ASU-MH Tuesday

Tuesday, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home and the Unified Community Resource Council will host a free Community Resource Fair to the public at the Sheid Community Development Center from 10 until 3. ASU-MH Director of Academic Success Melissa Klinger joined KTLO’s MJ Haworth on Talk of the Town to talk about...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

Missing Mountain View man located; receiving medical care

Danny Joe Archer, a 75-year-old Mountain View man who has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, has been found and is getting medical care at this time, according to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton. In a statement posted on Facebook Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department thanked the public...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County

A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Murder charges against Shepherd dropped

Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Bus barn destroyed by a fire in Mtn. View, Mo.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that destroyed the bus barn used by the Mountain View-Birch Tree School District. The fire started Thursday morning. The district posted on its Facebook page that workers moved out all of the buses out of the barn. The drivers ran their normal routes.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
howellcountynews.com

Crash near city limits

Emergency services gathered on State Route 76 at the entrance to the Willow Springs Apartments for a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. First responders stopped traffic in both directions as they worked to rescue the injured, one of whom was ejected in the crash as reported by scanner traffic.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO

