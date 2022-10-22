Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
2 MH football teams finish season Monday
Two of Mountain Home’s football teams will have their last outing this fall as they welcome Bomber Stadium to Bomber Stadium. The seventh graders will kick off at 5 with a five-period outing followed by the junior varsity contest.
KTLO
Forsyth, Branson volleyball teams continue district play Monday
Two area high school volleyball teams will continue district play on Monday. A state tournament bid is on the line for Forsyth as they compete in the championship game of the Class 3, District 11 Tournament at Hollister. It’s a battle between Lady Panthers as Forsyth plays top-seeded Mountain Grove at 6.
KTLO
Monday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Lead Hill
Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule. On the high school level, Cotter hosts Lead Hill, Viola makes the trip to Kingston, and Timbo entertains Oark. Ozark Mountain’s junior high teams will have a doubleheader with Alpena in the Jasper Junior High Tournament. The girls’ game tips off at 5:15 followed by the boys’ contest.
KTLO
MH among 3 area volleyball teams to compete in state tournaments
The Twin Lakes Area will be represented by three volleyball teams during this week’s state tournaments. Mountain Home will be at Greenbrier for the Class 5A State Tournament as they will be matched up with Marion on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers are currently 18-7 and ended up as the third-seeded team in the 5A-West. The Lady Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the 5A-East with a record of 13-9. Tuesday’s match is scheduled for 2.
KTLO
Mammoth Spring junior high teams split with Bay at Sloan-Hendrix tourney
Mammoth Spring’s junior high basketball teams split with Bay on the opening day of the Bill McCurley Invitational Tournament at Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden. The Junior Lady Bears topped the Junior Lady Yellowjackets 27-19. Mammoth Spring had a different result on the boys’ side as they fell to Bay 46-29.
KTLO
Saturday volleyball results include Bakersfield falling in district semifinals
Three area high school volleyball teams were in action Saturday as district play continues in Missouri. Bakersfield’s first season came to an end in the semifinals of the Class 1, District 7 Tournament at Eminence. The Lady Lions fell in straight sets as top-seeded Winona posted scores of 25-4, 25-4 and 25-9.
KTLO
Bombers pick up 1st win of season on homecoming night
The Mountain Home High School football team’s homecoming game was successful as it turned into their first win of the season. The Bombers defeated Siloam Springs 44-17 on Friday to keep their postseason hopes alive. It didn’t take long for the Panthers to strike first as they went 71...
KTLO
Carolyn M. Wright, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Carolyn M. Wright of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services.Carolyn M. Wright died Monday at Hiram Shaddox Therapy and Living.
KTLO
Tommy Raymond Hitt, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Tommy Raymond Hitt of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Tommy Hitt died Saturday at his residence.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president. Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22. A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as...
KTLO
Anna Rose Gower, 77, Calico Rock (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 77-year-old Anna Rose Gower of Calico Rock are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Anna Gower died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Harold Charles Alford, 95, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 95-year-old Harold Charles Alford of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Harold Alford died Friday at his residence.
KTLO
Ozark Isle youth muzzleloader deer hunt announced
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking applications from youth hunters ages 15 and under who would like to participate in a special muzzleloader deer hunt Dec. 10 and 11 at the Ozark Isle Park/Dry Run Area at Bull Shoals Lake. Application forms may be picked up at the...
KTLO
Halloween event taking place this weekend
As the holiday nears, a local Halloween event is taking place this weekend. On Saturday, the Bull Shoals Lake White River Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to the second day of the Colorama Fall Festival and Haunted Hollow Village tours. The event will include vendors, a “Scare Station”,...
KTLO
Free community resource fair at ASU-MH Tuesday
Tuesday, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home and the Unified Community Resource Council will host a free Community Resource Fair to the public at the Sheid Community Development Center from 10 until 3. ASU-MH Director of Academic Success Melissa Klinger joined KTLO’s MJ Haworth on Talk of the Town to talk about...
whiterivernow.com
Missing Mountain View man located; receiving medical care
Danny Joe Archer, a 75-year-old Mountain View man who has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, has been found and is getting medical care at this time, according to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton. In a statement posted on Facebook Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department thanked the public...
KTLO
Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County
A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
KTLO
Murder charges against Shepherd dropped
Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
KYTV
Bus barn destroyed by a fire in Mtn. View, Mo.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that destroyed the bus barn used by the Mountain View-Birch Tree School District. The fire started Thursday morning. The district posted on its Facebook page that workers moved out all of the buses out of the barn. The drivers ran their normal routes.
howellcountynews.com
Crash near city limits
Emergency services gathered on State Route 76 at the entrance to the Willow Springs Apartments for a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. First responders stopped traffic in both directions as they worked to rescue the injured, one of whom was ejected in the crash as reported by scanner traffic.
