Read full article on original website
Related
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City
Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department responds to historic house fire
This is an ongoing report. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday morning at 1011 Woodlawn Ave. More than five Iowa City fire trucks responded to the historic residence at around 9 a.m. Because of the duration of the fire, Iowa City fire responders called in trucks from the Solon Fire Department for support.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ourquadcities.com
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
KBUR
Man accused of Shooting at the West Burlington Pool found not guilty
Burlington, IA- The man accused of shooting another man at the West Burlington pool in June has been found not guilty on all charges. The Burlington Beacon reports that 30-year-old Terence Jay Gordon was found not guilty of attempted murder and all related charges Friday, October 21st. Des Moines County...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
ourquadcities.com
Car hits house in Davenport
Emergency crews responded to a car that hit a house in Davenport on early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of Marquette around 12:15 a.m. There was a large police presence in the area and an ambulance at the scene, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
KCJJ
More than a dozen fire departments respond to large fire near West Liberty
Multiple fire departments fought a large field fire that spread to multiple buildings near West Liberty Friday night. West Liberty firefighters tell KCJJ they were dispatched to a field fire near Bayfield Road at 2:15 Friday afternoon. The fire quickly grew, leading to a total of 14 surrounding fire departments being sent to the scene. Among those responding included Muscatine, West Branch, Nichols, Wilton, Durant, Atalissa, Wapello, Tipton, Montpelier, Conesville, Columbus Junction, and Fruitland.
ourquadcities.com
New business ‘planted’ for grand opening Saturday
Quartz Botanicals, in Heritage Place Building at 1515 5th Ave., Moline, will have a grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. The business sells mainly houseplants, sourcing its plants from all over world Many are rare or uncommon, a news release says. The store also sells jewelry, wire-wrapped jewelry and plant accessories.
tspr.org
‘Top-notch and amazing:’ New music building opening soon at Keokuk High School
Construction of a new building for the marching band and choir at Keokuk High School will finish later this month. The school broke ground on the 8,000-square-foot addition, located near the corner of Middle Road and Washington Street, last spring. It is expected to open in the coming weeks. For...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa bicyclist killed in Wednesday afternoon crash
KEOKUK, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Wednesday afternoon while riding a bicycle. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near U.S. Highway 136 and Cleaver Street in Keokuk. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sharon L. Robey, 70, of Niota, Ill., was heading west...
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff’s department searching for missing Lomax man
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Lomax, Illinois man. 55-year-old Ronald G. Thompson (pictured above) of Lomax was last seen or heard from on October 7th, 2022 at 913 East 4th street in Lomax, Illinois. Thompson is described...
KWQC
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island. Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
KBUR
Accused murderer makes first court appearance in Knox County
Galesburg, Ill- A man accused of murder made his first court appearance in Galesburg Friday, October 21st, following his arrest in Florida and extradition back to Illinois. According to Knox County States Attorney Jeremy Karlin, Asheem Afutu made his initial court appearance on Friday, on charges of Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. The charges stem from the July 24th shooting death of Gregory Tucker on Grande Avenue in Galesburg.
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
Comments / 0