Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Virginia’s Youngkin hauls in cash, campaigns cross-country
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin continued to raise funds at a quick clip over the past three months, outpacing his recent predecessors, while also traveling the country building his national profile and boosting midterm candidates. The Republican’s Spirit of Virginia political action committee raised nearly $1.8...
WNYT
A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation’s premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and population shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. The anxiety was apparent...
WNYT
Rural Arizona county officials push ballot hand count
PHOENIX (AP) — Elected county officials in rural southeastern Arizona are considering a hand count of all ballots in the midterm election alongside the machine count even though the Cochise County attorney’s office and state authorities have said they don’t have legal authority. Cochise County Board of...
WNYT
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
WNYT
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prairie fires pushed by tinder-dry conditions and winds topping 60 mph (96 kph) led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska’s capital city of Lincoln, officials said. At least two grassland fires were...
WNYT
Zeldin, Hochul to debate in New York City on Tuesday
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin agreed on Sunday to participate in a Spectrum News debate with Gov. Kathy Hochul. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, Zeldin had been holding out, hoping to take part in five debates across the state. However, Hochul had only accepted Spectrum’s invitation. The debate will...
WNYT
2 Korean War soldiers from Pennsylvania identified
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (AP) — A soldier killed during the Korean War has been laid to rest in his hometown in eastern Pennsylvania, while a second Korean War soldier also recently identified will be buried next month in another part of the state. Edward Reiter dropped out of Northampton Area...
WNYT
RPI doctoral student home after being crowned Miss United States
Miss United States is getting back to work in the Capital Region. Lily K. Donaldson just returned to RPI, after winning the national competition in Memphis last weekend. The PhD student is from Tennessee, but she has lived in New York for a few years now. She represented New York state in the pageant, and won.
WNYT
Arizona sues US over containers along border with Mexico
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has sued the federal government to be able to keep more than 100 double-stacked shipping containers that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey had placed to fill in gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border near the southwestern desert community of Yuma. The lawsuit filed in...
WNYT
NY counties make up 22% of high COVID transmission in US
Ten counties in New York state are now classified as having high levels of COVID. It makes up about 22% of high transmission counties across the country. Only 46 counties in the United States have high levels. That’s according to CDC data released Friday afternoon. Three of them are...
WNYT
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired an officer who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
WNYT
Arrests made in connection to Kingsbury gun store burglary
Five people are under arrest in connection with the Friday morning smash and grab burglary of a Washington County gun store. Authorities picked up the suspects at locations in Washington County. Police identify them as Martin Taft, Jonathan Combs, Billie Jo Parker, Sean Parmeter, and Penny Phillips. Local, county, and...
WNYT
Multiple suspects arrested in identity theft ring
We’re learning more about what Bethlehem police are calling an identity theft ring. Police estimate this group has already stolen about $100,000. Four suspects have been arrested. Their ages range from 19-years-old to 34-years-old. Police tell us the four of them used forged documents to steal money and open...
WNYT
North Greenbush police warn of stolen cars
North Greenbush police are warning residents to lock their cars. Police say they’ve been getting calls on car break-ins. That includes a car stolen from Birchwood Hills Drive. Officers believe the thief went through the woods to the pasture then Birchwood Hills Drive, where they likely left in the...
WNYT
Woman hospitalized after 3 car crash
New Sunday morning – a woman is recovering after a three-car crash sent her to the hospital. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Lenox police responded shortly before 4 p.m. They say a Pittsfield man was driving behind 70-year-old Deborah Horth, who they say stopped for...
Comments / 0