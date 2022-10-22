Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington Secretary of State candidates talk voter turnout, ranked choice voting at debate
SPOKANE, Wash. – Incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson faced off in a debate at Gonzaga University on Sunday ahead of next month’s general election. The candidates detailed their credentials and shared their positions on several issues, including voting turnout, election integrity, political polarization...
FOX 28 Spokane
Newsom, Dahle to meet in only debate before Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican candidate Brian Dahle are preparing to meet in their only debate. Newsom and Dahle are scheduled to debate Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The debate will be broadcast live on the radio by KQED News. It will air again on television at 6 p.m. Sunday. Newsom is widely expected to win reelection to a second term after soundly defeating a recall attempt last year. Dahle is a little known Republican state senator whose campaign has been limited by sparse fundraising. This will likely be the only time the candidates debate before the Nov. 8 general election.
FOX 28 Spokane
NY law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock Friday when a state judge ruled the law constitutional. Saratoga County judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual’s constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they are counted. It was unclear immediately Friday if Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration would appeal the decision. State Republican party chair Nick Langworthy on Friday called the judge’s decision a win for election integrity.
FOX 28 Spokane
Officials: Oregon deputy stabs patient in struggle for gun
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer’s firearm, officials said Monday. The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man charged in Colorado supermarket attack still incompetent
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial. The finding revealed at a court hearing Friday means the prosecution of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa will remain on hold. Proceedings have been paused since December, when Alissa was first found to be mentally incompetent. That means he’s unable to understand legal proceedings or work with his lawyers to defend himself. Alissa is being treated at the state mental hospital and was not in court. When the district attorney said the families of the victims were frustrated, the judge expressed her sympathy.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Department of Transportation wins People’s Chocie in America’s Transportation Awards
The Washington State Department of Traffic (WSDOT) won the People’s Choice Award in America’s Transportation Awards!. Hosted by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), a nonprofit dedicating to educating the public on the nation’s transportation, as well as the American Automobile Association (AAA) and U.S. Chamber of commerce, the annual competition recognizes programs which make their communities better places to live, work, and play.
Comments / 0