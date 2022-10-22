Read full article on original website
Niagara University alumnus speaks about time as a prisoner in Syria
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara University welcomed alumnus Sam Goodwin back to campus. Goodwin's "Winning Through Uncertainty" presentation focused on his time as a prisoner in Syria back in 2019. During his 9-week imprisonment, he experienced solitary confinement, a sham trial, and blindfolded interrogations. "I was scared and confused....
New steam program coming to a local Buffalo school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new steam program is coming to a local Buffalo school. Buffalo Public Schools 54 on Main Street held an open house Tuesday to kick off the new program that will provide daily science, technology, engineering, arts, and math teachings to students. The school's principal Greg...
Diocese of Buffalo announces agreement has been reached with NY State Attorney General
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Catholic Diocese has settled a nearly two-year-old lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General's Office over their previous handling of sexual abuse cases involving priests. Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement, that as a result of the action her office...
Explore & More unveils accessible indoor playground
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore & More Ralph Wilson Junior Children's Museum has unveiled its new fully-accessible indoor playground. The museum teamed up with Mason's Mission and used funding from Give 716 to make it happen. The playground is designed for children of all abilities to enjoy, with more accessible equipment than the average playground.
Groundbreaking held for new community outreach center in the Fruit Belt
Roswell Park held a groundbreaking on its new community outreach site in Buffalo on Wednesday. Roswell Park is trying to improve health equity with the new outreach center in East Buffalo. The center is on Michigan Avenue and in a community where healthcare resources do not always reach. In attendance...
Moe's Southwest Grill coming to Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is getting its first Moe’s Southwest Grill sites. The two locations will come from the same franchisee that has brought two Papa John’s to the city. Muhammed Shoaib has signed a lease deal to bring the Mexican fast casual brand to...
WNY veterans honored with trip to Washington
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A total of 50 veterans from Western New York went to Washington, DC on October 22, representing World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam war. There was even representation of Veterans who fought in World War I. Many veterans have been waiting for...
Unknown Stories of WNY: Before this WNY nun, the FBI had none
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the story of a major life change, that made history along the way. The story of a local woman who went from being a nun, to becoming one of the F.B.I.'s first-ever female special agents. Joanne Pierce grew up in Niagara Falls, and after...
Buffalo father/son duo bringing UPS Store to East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family is looking to bring a new business to East Buffalo, a place that has historically been overlooked. Making the community stronger, that's exactly what Dr. Uzo Ihenko wants to see in his neighborhood. "The people complain about the east side: job deserts, food...
Fall colors begin to fade across New York State
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two weeks after peak fall colors arrived across all of Western New York, leaves have now begun to fade or fall. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, almost the entire state is reporting that this fall foliage season is pretty much over with fall colors past their peak. There are a few exceptions though. The Hudson Valley, the lakefront of Lake Ontario near Rochester, and parts of the Finger Lakes are reporting peak fall color for this week. Then farther downstate, New York City and Long Island are finally seeing near-peak color.
DEC recognizes North Tonawanda as climate smart community
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local city has been recognized by the DEC as a climate smart community. On Friday, North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec announced the city had received its bronze certification as a climate smart community. “This is part of the city’s commitment to take steps in...
McKinley High parent: "I'm not an intruder, I'm a concerned parent"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ebony Scott is the mother of three McKinley High School students. She said on Monday, her daughter, a senior, was involved in a fight with another senior. The school called Scott to provide transportation for her daughter who was being suspended. Scott said about a half-hour...
Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
ECC consider collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library to share libary space
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie Community College is considering a collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. This collaboration would be a transition to using the public library space. The school says it would benefit from the freed-up space and the public library would benefit from the additional...
Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight returns after visit to D.C.
Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight made a trip to D.C. with local veterans Saturday. Western New Yorkers who served in World War II, The Korean War, or Vietnam were invited to visit national monuments in honor of their service. 2 On Your Side's Alexandra Rios took the trip with local vets....
Mayor Byron Brown talks water treatment on Talk of the Town
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of water issues around the country, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was discussing the city's water treatment plant on his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday. Buffalo has the second largest treatment plant in the state, located at Bird Island. Earlier this...
Political analysis on debate with Hochul and Zeldin
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the race for governor gets closer in the polls this was a very important debate for both Hochul and Zeldin. After the debate, 2 On Your Side talked with Republican Carl Calabrese and Democrat Jessica Schuster for some political analysis. We asked the question to...
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
Bills Mafia member takes his fandom to Holland
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — No matter where you travel, you're bound to run into someone from Buffalo. And last week when 2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler. While on vacation in Amsterdam, she spotted Eddie Young from the Town of Allegeny at a Dutch restaurant with his wife Lydia and family members. Eddie was there to "represent", wearing his Bills jacket and hat!
Michael Murphy no longer Shea's president, months after starting new role
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Shea's Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees announced that Michael Murphy is no longer its president. This announcement comes a couple months after the organization announced Murphy would be taking on a new role. He was moved off of handling day-to-day operations but Shea's did not said why.
