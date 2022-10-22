KDOT faces snowplow staffing shortages heading into winter

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said it doesn’t have enough workers for the upcoming winter season.

KDOT is now hiring seasonal workers. As temperatures drop, and snow starts to fall, the plows become a major part of road safety.

“Being short-staffed does mean that snow removal could take longer than it has in the past,” KDOT Public Affairs Manager, Kate Craft said. “But, as always, our crews will be out and they will be working until the job is done.”

To fight the staffing challenges, KDOT will be making snow and ice preparations hours before any snow is anticipated.

“We pre-treat with a salt brine or a salt brine and beet juice combination,” KDOT Highway Maintenance Superintendent, David Studebaker said.

He said this is a crucial step for ice prevention on roads and highways.

“That keeps the snow and ice from bogging into the pavement ahead of the storms,” Studebaker said. “It gets a barrier down there and it helps us get it off a little more efficiently.”

KDOT says it has experienced winter staffing shortages before and is confident its crews will continue clearing the roads efficiently. While some streets may take longer to be cleared, KDOT wants to ensure drivers that the job will get done.

