ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDOT faces snowplow staffing shortages heading into winter

By Gabriel Johnson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imcHS_0iiNrIm700

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said it doesn’t have enough workers for the upcoming winter season.

KDOT is now hiring seasonal workers. As temperatures drop, and snow starts to fall, the plows become a major part of road safety.

“Being short-staffed does mean that snow removal could take longer than it has in the past,” KDOT Public Affairs Manager, Kate Craft said. “But, as always, our crews will be out and they will be working until the job is done.”

Topeka snow plow name chosen, winter operations dry run scheduled

To fight the staffing challenges, KDOT will be making snow and ice preparations hours before any snow is anticipated.

“We pre-treat with a salt brine or a salt brine and beet juice combination,” KDOT Highway Maintenance Superintendent, David Studebaker said.

He said this is a crucial step for ice prevention on roads and highways.

“That keeps the snow and ice from bogging into the pavement ahead of the storms,” Studebaker said. “It gets a barrier down there and it helps us get it off a little more efficiently.”

Multiple pharmacy closures worrying Topekans

KDOT says it has experienced winter staffing shortages before and is confident its crews will continue clearing the roads efficiently. While some streets may take longer to be cleared, KDOT wants to ensure drivers that the job will get done.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Officials caution Kansans about heightened wildfire risks

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With an increased risk of fires across Kansas this weekend, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is reminding people to use caution and remember that it “only takes a spark.” The Kansas Forest Service was busy responding to wildfires across the state on Friday, and said that conditions could worsen Saturday and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Endangered Kansas species get helping hand with $4.3M investment

KANSAS CITY, KS (KSNT) – More than $4 million will be invested in Kansas wildlife to help support endangered species after approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This grant cash comes from the Cooperative Endangered Species Conservation Fund (CESCF) which distributes millions annually, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. This […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount

TOPEKA — Kansas health department officials said a study addressing the long wait times disabled Kansans face to receive government assistance will take two years to conduct. The study will focus on physically and mentally disabled Kansans waiting to receive state resources, either through the Physical Disability Waiver Program or the Intellectual/Developmental Disability Waiver Program.  […] The post Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
wichitaliberty.org

The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly

A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

The importance of cybersecurity awareness in Kansas

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – October is cybersecurity awareness month. Everyone from educators to government agencies are pushing the importance of online safety. 27 News met up with Homeland Security Investigations to discuss the work they’re doing to combat cyber related crimes in the state. “The most important thing we can do as a parent is […]
KANSAS STATE
Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy