Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke is extremely popular among his teammates
Fans of the Washington Commanders always love the backup quarterback. It’s been that way since the early 1970s when franchise legends Billy Kilmer and Sonny Jurgensen were in town. Recent quarterback controversies were divisive among the fan base, such as Robert Griffin III vs. Kirk Cousins, both of whom...
Look: Rex Ryan Has Blunt Message For Tom Brady, Buccaneers
The Buccaneers fell to 3-4 on the season Sunday as Tampa Bay suffered a shocking 21-3 loss to the depleted Carolina Panthers. While watching the game this weekend, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had two adjectives to describe the 2022 Buccaneers: "Old and Slow." "This team is old and ...
'I love the Ravens': former players visit Autumn Lake Healthcare in Crofton
The Ravens proved Sunday that they are winners on the field. On Monday, they continued their winning efforts off the field.
NBC Sports
Why Eagles' Christian McCaffrey trade pursuit broke down
The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team and they look like legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 8. But Howie Roseman is always looking for upgrades, and ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline it sounds like he was poking around a potential mega-upgrade... but wasn't willing to pay what it would've cost.
Report: Panthers were offered Cam Akers in Rams' final bid for Christian McCaffrey
General manager Scott Fitterer and the Carolina Panthers were lauded for their return from Thursday night’s trade of Christian McCaffrey. Heck, they even got more than the Indianapolis Colts did for Marshall Faulk back in 1999—when the NFL actually cared about running backs. But could they have done...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top Performing College Football Teams In Week 8
As usual, Week 8 of the college football season brought several close games and noteworthy results. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, perhaps the most recognizable analyst in the sport, has released list of the teams of the week. Herbstreit showcased seven teams on Twitter that impressed him the most. ...
'Non-Offer Offer' for Christian McCaffrey is Business as Usual for Howie Roseman
A third-round pick for the former Pro Bowl RB was about keeping an eye on everyone else
profootballnetwork.com
Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Hendon Hooker in the Top 10, Panthers Replace Christian McCaffrey
October — when the leaves fall, kids indulge in copious amounts of candy, and adults purposefully watch scare-inducing movies. But for football fans, it’s Mocktober — when NFL teams and college football players begin to fall into position in the draft. Thus, we bring you a three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft featuring all the freaks, mutants, and monsters terrorizing stadiums nationwide.
NBC Sports
Much like fans, Williams overjoyed by 49ers adding McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA — It’s not just 49ers fans who are ecstatic about the arrival of Christian McCaffrey in Santa Clara. His new teammates, including Trent Williams, are excited as well. The All-Pro left tackle has seen a lot in his 13 years in the NFL, but Williams was...
