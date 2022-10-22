ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Look: Rex Ryan Has Blunt Message For Tom Brady, Buccaneers

The Buccaneers fell to 3-4 on the season Sunday as Tampa Bay suffered a shocking 21-3 loss to the depleted Carolina Panthers.  While watching the game this weekend, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had two adjectives to describe the 2022 Buccaneers: "Old and Slow."  "This team is old and ...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Why Eagles' Christian McCaffrey trade pursuit broke down

The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team and they look like legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 8. But Howie Roseman is always looking for upgrades, and ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline it sounds like he was poking around a potential mega-upgrade... but wasn't willing to pay what it would've cost.
CHARLOTTE, NC
profootballnetwork.com

Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Hendon Hooker in the Top 10, Panthers Replace Christian McCaffrey

October — when the leaves fall, kids indulge in copious amounts of candy, and adults purposefully watch scare-inducing movies. But for football fans, it’s Mocktober — when NFL teams and college football players begin to fall into position in the draft. Thus, we bring you a three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft featuring all the freaks, mutants, and monsters terrorizing stadiums nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Much like fans, Williams overjoyed by 49ers adding McCaffrey

SANTA CLARA — It’s not just 49ers fans who are ecstatic about the arrival of Christian McCaffrey in Santa Clara. His new teammates, including Trent Williams, are excited as well. The All-Pro left tackle has seen a lot in his 13 years in the NFL, but Williams was...
SANTA CLARA, CA

