Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Beer! Beer! Beer!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
KHOU
KHOU 11 News at 10
KHOU 11 News at 10PM keeps you informed on the big stories of the day, and reveals how they impact your life. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
houstononthecheap.com
Best Haunted houses Houston 2022 – 10 scariest places near you for this Halloween season!
If you’re looking for a hauntingly good time, Houston has some of the best Haunted Houses in Texas. Prepare to get scared stiff this season with haunted trails and asylums, open most weekends in October. We’ve compiled a list of the most ghoulish scream-fests around. Grab your tickets...
KHOU
100 reasons to celebrate!
HOUSTON — Milton Graugnard was born on October 23rd, 1922, in Galveston, Texas. His grandfather came from France in the late 1800s and started a French bakery, originally called Graugnard's Bakery, later changed to G&G. They were an island favorite. Today, Milton is still very active. He loves woodworking...
KHOU
National Pickleball tournament in H-Town this weekend and KHOU 11's Ron Trevino gives it a try
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America. Hundreds of pickleball players are coming to Houston this weekend for a national tournament.
KHOU
Here's where you can get American League championship gear
Right after the Astros completed their four-game sweep of the Yankees to advance to the World Series, fans were able to buy their American League champion gear. According to Academy, all 32 locations in the Houston area were opening back up right after the clinching win to sell official Houston Astros American League Championship apparel. Merchandise was also available online at academy.com.
Phillies fans chant 'We want Houston' after winning NLCS
HOUSTON — They’re already chanting, “We want Houston!” in Philadelphia. Still, Phillies fans may want to rethink that after the Astros swept the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series Sunday night. Bryce Harper hit his fifth homer of the postseason as the Phillies...
KHOU
Tune throws for 5 TDs, Houston beats Navy 38-20
HOUSTON — Clayton Tune threw for five touchdowns, with two scores apiece from Nathaniel Dell and Sam Brown, to help Houston beat Navy 38-20 on Saturday. Tune had touchdowns of 6, 11, 3, 7 and 4 yards. He was 21 of 30 for 261 yards. Tune passed for three...
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.65 Million French Chateau Style Home in Houston with Exquisite Finishes is One of A Kind
5506 Russett Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 5506 Russett Dr, Houston, Texas is a one of a kind home on a private cul-de-sac with exquisite finishes and features including reclaimed hardwoods & limestone floors, cast-stone adorning all 5 fireplaces, elevator to 3rd floor, and more. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5506 Russett Drive, please contact Colleen Sherlock (Phone: 713-858-6699) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
seniorresource.com
Tierra Del Rey and 6 More of the Highest-Rated Mobile Home Parks Near Houston!
Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Texan looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, look no further. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated mobile home parks near Houston.
Here's some of the best 'We want Houston' memes, reactions
HOUSTON — Be careful what you ask for. That is the hard lesson New York Yankees fans are learning after the Houston Astros swept their team in the American League Champion Series Sunday night. After eliminating the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, Yankees fans were seen and heard chanting...
Astros vs Phillies: What you need to know about the World Series match-up
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are 7-0 this postseason after finishing off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Alex Bregman's go-ahead single keyed a 6-5 win Sunday night. After losing the World Series last year, Houston opened as a solid favorite...
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros fans taunt Yankees on social media after 3-game win streak during ALCS
HOUSTON - Texans are known for their pride, and that is showing all over social media after the Houston Astros won the first three games in the American League Champion Services (ALCS) and look to clinch Sunday's game. This comes after Saturday's blowout game, with Houston dominating 5-0 against New...
lavacacountytoday.com
Bailey's Light; A Brazoria County Ghost Tale
According to legend, the ghost, carrying a lantern, roams across the flat land of Brazoria County, Texas - at night, constantly searching for a jug of whiskey. It appears as a bouncing, white ball of light floating about four to six feet off the ground occasionally making an appearance somewhere between West Columbia and Angleton. A large number of folks have seen the phenomenon known as "Bailey's Light." My family lived in Angleton and I saw it one night while varmint hunting near the Brazos River. My sister, while a teenager, went with some of her friends to search for Bailey's Light. Well, they found it all right, she said it chased them all the way back to Angleton. I don't think they ever went looking for it again.
KHOU
Photos: Dusty Baker Jr.
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., center, celebrates with pitcher Hector Neris, left, and pitcher Cristian Javier, right, after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
