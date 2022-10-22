Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
KWQC
Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - A large fire has been reported on 18th Street at a house in East Moline. According to officials, there were three people inside and all got out safely. As of about 8 p.m. Sunday night, no flames were seen by a TV6 crew. Fire crews...
KCJJ
Sunday morning fire displaces Iowa City resident
A Sunday morning residential fire in Iowa City caused nearly $400,000 in damage and sent an occupant to the hospital. In a release from the City, a passerby reported a fire at 1011 Woodlawn Avenue just before 8:50 am. The Iowa City Fire Department was dispatched and arrived on scene within five minutes.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department responds to historic house fire
This is an ongoing report. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday morning at 1011 Woodlawn Ave. More than five Iowa City fire trucks responded to the historic residence at around 9 a.m. Because of the duration of the fire, Iowa City fire responders called in trucks from the Solon Fire Department for support.
KCRG.com
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning, according to firefighters. In a post on the Williamsburg Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters shared images of the fire, that happened in the 1700 block of 230th Street at about 12:39 a.m.
ourquadcities.com
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City
Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
KCRG.com
Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:26 pm, Marion Fire was notified of a garage fire in the 300 block of Larick Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a 2-stall detached garage with heavy smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the residence were home at the time...
Daily Iowan
One person killed after reports of shots fired near Van Buren and College Streets
There were reports of shots fired early Sunday morning near Van Buren and College Streets, according to a Hawk Alert sent out at 2:06 a.m. One person was shot and killed. Iowa City police reported that they responded to shots fired in an alley at the H-Bar, located at 220 S. Van Buren St. at around 1:59 a.m. They found one victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound.
KCRG.com
One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Robins
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after crashing in Linn County on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:07 p.m., the Robins Police Department received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along North Center Point Road. Officers believe the vehicle was northbound on the road and lost control. The motorcycle entered the ditch and eventually hit a tree.
cbs2iowa.com
Dry conditions cause cornfield fire in rural Ladora
Iowa County — Williamsburg Fire Department, Victor Fire Department, Iowa County Iowa Sheriff's Office, Iowa County Dispatch, and local farmers with machinery all assisted the Ladora fire department with a standing corn field fire in rural Ladora around 10:19a.m. Saturday morning. Even with difficult circumstances, the fire was under control after approximately 40 minutes on scene.
KCJJ
Iowa City mobile home residents to host press conference this week demanding fair rents
Residents of Iowa City manufactured home parks including Lake Ridge, Modern Manor, and Sunrise Village will be joined by community supporters and elected officials to issue demands to park owner Havenpark. In a release from the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network, the residents will hold a press conference Wednesday morning...
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with threatening former co worker
A North Liberty man was taken into custody after threatening a former co-worker earlier in the month. According to the arrest report, 26-year-old Alan Joynes of Kansas Avenue previously worked at the Car-X location on Waterfront Drive. He went there the morning of October 7th, entered the auto-shop area and began threatening a former co-worker. Joynes allegedly called the victim vulgar names and threatened to assault them. He reportedly got within striking distance of the victim and lunged twice at them, placing them in fear.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police investigate nightclub homicide
Iowa City Police are investigating a homicide outside a nightclub near downtown. According to an ICPD news release, officers were called to H Bar on South Van Buren Street just after 2:00 Sunday morning for a report of six gunshots in the alley. A Hawkalert was sent out by the University of Iowa warning the public to avoid the area.
KBUR
Man accused of Shooting at the West Burlington Pool found not guilty
Burlington, IA- The man accused of shooting another man at the West Burlington pool in June has been found not guilty on all charges. The Burlington Beacon reports that 30-year-old Terence Jay Gordon was found not guilty of attempted murder and all related charges Friday, October 21st. Des Moines County...
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff’s department searching for missing Lomax man
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Lomax, Illinois man. 55-year-old Ronald G. Thompson (pictured above) of Lomax was last seen or heard from on October 7th, 2022 at 913 East 4th street in Lomax, Illinois. Thompson is described...
KCRG.com
Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Homecoming kicked off this weekend at the University of Iowa with two new events, the Hawks Run...
walls102.com
Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels
BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
kciiradio.com
Man Charged In Jefferson County High-Speed Pursuit
On October 19, at approximately 4 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist the Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals in a high-speed chase. The vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Sean Diantae Frost of Kansas City, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at speeds in excess of 120 mph.
KCRG.com
Teenager suffering from minor injuries following Cedar Rapids shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning officers went to a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Road Northeast after receiving a report concerning a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound....
Comments / 1