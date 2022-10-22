Golden 1 Center to host several Kings games, concerts and shows through the end of the year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the season underway for the Sacramento Kings and a recent slate of shows announced at the Golden 1 Center, thousands of attendees are expected to flock to the downtown arena as the year comes to a close.
Before the calendar turns to 2023, Sacramento will see big-name acts from comedy to music including an action-packed December with Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, and Ice Cube taking the stage at the Golden 1 Center.Close
Tickets are currently on sale for those shows on the venue’s website.
As of Oct. 21, here is who is coming to the downtown Sacramento venue through the end of the year.
This article will be updated if shows get canceled or announced
Concerts and shows
October
Oct. 26 — The Who
Oct. 28 — Elevation Worship
Oct. 30 — Fuerza Regida
November
Nov. 3 to 6 — Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero
Nov. 12 — Greta Van Fleet
Nov. 18 — Banda MS
Nov. 19 — Camilo (rescheduled from the original Oct. 15 date)Here are items fans are not allowed to take inside Golden 1 Center
December
Dec. 2 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec. 9 — Grupo Firme
Dec. 10 — V101 Throwback Holiday Jam headlined by Ice Cube
Dec. 12 — Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle
Kings games at Golden 1 Center
The Kings recently began the 2022-23 season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 19.
For the rest of 2022, the Kings will host 17 games with NBA superstars Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) and Lebron James (Los Angeles Lakers) coming into town.
Tyrese Haliburton is also slated to make his return to the Golden 1 Center as a member of the Indiana Pacers in November.
As of Oct. 21, here is who the Kings will be playing through the end of December, according to the Golden 1 Center website.
October
Oct. 22 — Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Oct. 27 — Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Oct. 29 — Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat
November
Nov. 9 — Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Nov. 13 — Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
Nov. 15 — Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets
Nov. 17 — Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
Nov. 20 — Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons
Nov. 28 — Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
Nov. 30 — Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana PacersHow to avoid traffic during Kings games, events at Golden 1 Center
December
Dec. 4 — Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls
Dec. 19 — Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets
Dec. 21 — Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 23 — Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards
Dec. 27 — Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets
Dec. 28 — Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets
