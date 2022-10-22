ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center to host several Kings games, concerts and shows through the end of the year

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIb9H_0iiNqE8a00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the season underway for the Sacramento Kings and a recent slate of shows announced at the Golden 1 Center, thousands of attendees are expected to flock to the downtown arena as the year comes to a close.

Before the calendar turns to 2023, Sacramento will see big-name acts from comedy to music including an action-packed December with Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, and Ice Cube taking the stage at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets are currently on sale for those shows on the venue’s website.

As of Oct. 21, here is who is coming to the downtown Sacramento venue through the end of the year.

This article will be updated if shows get canceled or announced

Concerts and shows

October

Oct. 26 — The Who

Oct. 28 — Elevation Worship

Oct. 30 — Fuerza Regida

November

Nov. 3 to 6 — Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero

Nov. 12 — Greta Van Fleet

Nov. 18 — Banda MS

Nov. 19 — Camilo (rescheduled from the original Oct. 15 date)

Here are items fans are not allowed to take inside Golden 1 Center

December

Dec. 2 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 7 — Adam Sandler

Dec. 9 — Grupo Firme

Dec. 10 — V101 Throwback Holiday Jam headlined by Ice Cube

Dec. 11 — Kevin Hart

Dec. 12 — Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle

Kings games at Golden 1 Center

The Kings recently began the 2022-23 season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 19.

For the rest of 2022, the Kings will host 17 games with NBA superstars Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) and Lebron James (Los Angeles Lakers) coming into town.

Tyrese Haliburton is also slated to make his return to the Golden 1 Center as a member of the Indiana Pacers in November.

As of Oct. 21, here is who the Kings will be playing through the end of December, according to the Golden 1 Center website.

October

Oct. 22 — Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Oct. 27 — Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Oct. 29 — Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

November

Nov. 9 — Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Nov. 13 — Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

Nov. 15 — Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets

Nov. 17 — Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

Nov. 20 — Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons

Nov. 28 — Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

Nov. 30 — Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers

How to avoid traffic during Kings games, events at Golden 1 Center

December

Dec. 4 — Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls

Dec. 19 — Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

Dec. 21 — Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 23 — Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards

Dec. 27 — Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

Dec. 28 — Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

Dec. 30 — Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

