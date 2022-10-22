Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Related
mycbs4.com
Fisherman missing, last seen on Newnan's Lake
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office asks for people finding Glenn Lamar Carter. Florida Wildlife Commission is also involved in the search. The Sheriff's Office says the 36-year-old was last seen fishing on Newnan's Lake Monday morning. They list him as 5'9", 240 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and wearing...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Public Schools announces plans to make up lost classes from Hurricane Ian
ALACHUA COUNTY — Alachua County Public Schools announces plans to makeup for lost instuctional time, because of Hurricane Ian. The school district says it will be adding 10-minutes of class time to "Early-release Wednesdays" at most elementary schools, starting October 26th. They will also be turning January 3 and...
mycbs4.com
When Ben Sasse visits again, UF threatens discipline if protests enter campus buildings
Gainesville — Outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs threatens students with discipline if protestors interrupt next week's Board of Trustees meeting, which is to discuss Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse's candidacy as the sole finalist to be UF's next President. Fuchs says the University will be enforcing a regulation, which...
mycbs4.com
Lake City Police arrest man for burglary at auto shop
Lake City — Lake City Police say they caught a burglar in the act. Saturday, officers responded to I-75 Auto, because someone was reported inside the back fenced area of the business. Officers arrested Jermain Maxwell, 37, and say they found a number of items that were not his....
mycbs4.com
Uncertain future for location of Florida-Georgia SEC football game
Gainesville — The University of Florida Communications department sent out a "Joint statement from Florida and Georgia," about the future of Jacksonville hosting the rivalry game. "At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as...
mycbs4.com
Union demands more transparency in UF President search
Gainesville — The union for UF faculty demands UF release a list of final candidates for the next University of Florida President. A search committee named Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse as the sole finalist, in a process shielded from the public. State lawmakers passed a bill last year,...
mycbs4.com
UF student senate condemns sole presidential nominee process
In less than two weeks, the University of Florida Board of Trustees are scheduled to consider Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse as the next UF president. A search committee named the republican the only finalist for the job. Jonathan Stephens is a student senator at UF. He says student senators want...
mycbs4.com
Deadline approaches to request vote-by-mail ballot
Alachua County — The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2022 mid-term election is less than one week away. The deadline to request a ballot is 5 PM on Saturday October 29th. Any registered voter in Alachua County can request to vote by mail. For the ballot...
mycbs4.com
Hawthorne Hornets keep their streak alive beats North Marion Colts
The Hornets took on the Colts on their home turf tonight at 7 p.m. The team is undefeated so far with a perfect 6-0 record but the Colts also have 6 wins under their belt but with 2 losses. The defense was the name of the game, In the first...
Comments / 0