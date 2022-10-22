ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Fisherman missing, last seen on Newnan's Lake

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office asks for people finding Glenn Lamar Carter. Florida Wildlife Commission is also involved in the search. The Sheriff's Office says the 36-year-old was last seen fishing on Newnan's Lake Monday morning. They list him as 5'9", 240 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and wearing...
NEWNAN, GA
mycbs4.com

Lake City Police arrest man for burglary at auto shop

Lake City — Lake City Police say they caught a burglar in the act. Saturday, officers responded to I-75 Auto, because someone was reported inside the back fenced area of the business. Officers arrested Jermain Maxwell, 37, and say they found a number of items that were not his....
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Uncertain future for location of Florida-Georgia SEC football game

Gainesville — The University of Florida Communications department sent out a "Joint statement from Florida and Georgia," about the future of Jacksonville hosting the rivalry game. "At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Union demands more transparency in UF President search

Gainesville — The union for UF faculty demands UF release a list of final candidates for the next University of Florida President. A search committee named Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse as the sole finalist, in a process shielded from the public. State lawmakers passed a bill last year,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

UF student senate condemns sole presidential nominee process

In less than two weeks, the University of Florida Board of Trustees are scheduled to consider Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse as the next UF president. A search committee named the republican the only finalist for the job. Jonathan Stephens is a student senator at UF. He says student senators want...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Deadline approaches to request vote-by-mail ballot

Alachua County — The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2022 mid-term election is less than one week away. The deadline to request a ballot is 5 PM on Saturday October 29th. Any registered voter in Alachua County can request to vote by mail. For the ballot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy