NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
Lakers star LeBron James fires back at interview trap to bash Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James is not falling into the interview trap that reporters could interpret as him bashing his teammate Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been the talk of the sports world on Sunday after his epic fail doomed the Lakers against the Blazers. With 30 seconds left on the clock and the Lakers leading 102-101, Westbrook decided to take an ill-advised jumper that he botched.
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season.
RUMOR: The compelling reason why Jazz’s surprisingly strong start could spell trouble for LeBron James, Lakers

The Utah Jazz have been without a doubt one of, if not the biggest surprise package early in the NBA season. Now at 3-0, the Jazz are now just one out of four teams in the entire league that have yet to taste defeat this year. Utah's surprisingly strong start to the campaign has sent
3 hottest Celtics takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 NBA season, as they sit atop the Eastern Conference with a perfect record. Led by the potent duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics seem to have forgotten the chaotic offseason after looking in sync during the first week of regular season play.
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram avoid major injuries after leaving Pelicans game vs. Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were both recently forced to leave a game against the Utah Jazz due to injury. However, Willie Green said both players will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, per Will Guillory. Green initially stated that Brandon Ingram is no longer in
‘It’s a good change-up’: PJ Tucker reveals why he’s a fan of Sixers’ small-ball approach amid 0-3 start

CAMDEN, NJ – The Philadelphia 76ers need some answers as they search for their first win of the 2022-23 season. Joel Embiid's recent strong performance is a good sign, as the big fella dominating is a huge key to turning their fortunes around. But the Sixers have also displayed a strong lineup using someone else
