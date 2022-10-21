Read full article on original website
Ghibli Theme Park to Open Next Week With Tickets Closely Rationed
With the opening the Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture less than a week away, the park operator, Ghibli Park Co., Ltd., announced details Wednesday for visitors, including the many Ghibli anime fans abroad who, after more than two years of pandemic restrictions, are finally able to visit Japan. Neither they nor the millions of local fans will be able to immediately experience all the park has to offer, however. Only three of the five planned areas will be open on November 1: The Hill of Youth, Ghibli’s Large Warehouse and the Dondoko Forest. Meanwhile, Mononoke’s Village will open in the fall of...
Is the first snowfall in the Sierra a sign of what's to come?
SODA SPRINGS -- The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season fell last weekend, and with it, resorts in the Sierra turned on the snow machines to begin laying a foundation of snow for the season. At Boreal Mountain, snow machines were able to turn a million gallons of water into snow over the course of two days thanks to cold temperatures. The result is the first layer of snow on Boreal runs that, ultimately, will take upwards of 10 million gallons of water to cover completely, with the help of more consecutive cold days and snow made by Mother...
