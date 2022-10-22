ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

NESN

Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win

Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Health News

Legendary racing star turned business woman Danica Patrick continues to open up about what she went through following her decision to get breast implants. Patrick, who's since had her breast implants removed, said she underwent basically every test imaginable before deciding to get them removed. "I had cycle irregularity, gained...
The Spun

Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced

Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday. Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July. On Monday, Wade announced they have separated. "Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
CBS Minnesota

Sleepy Eye celebrates 100th anniversary of when Babe Ruth played ball there

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. -- Baseball and the game's history mean a lot to people in the small town of Sleepy Eye.One hundred years ago this October, Babe Ruth played an exhibition game there, and they decided to celebrate it. It was the kind of day that brought the biggest of the big to the small town, and a time to remember the man who made it happen.The year was 1922, and Babe Ruth was hitting his prime when he took the train to Sleepy Eye in October to make some barnstorming money by playing a game with the locals.Now they're...
Yardbarker

Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3

The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Phelps announces his father has died

Michael Phelps has announced some unfortunate family news. Phelps revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that his father, Fred, has died. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared some old photos of his father. “You’ll always be my dad … And I’ll always be your son … Love you dad...
CBS New York

Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home

NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
The US Sun

Jeopardy! contestant Jessica Stephens left speechless as she goes from never winning a game to Tournament of Champions

JEOPARDY! contestant Jessica Stephens was left speechless as she won Friday's special episode hosted by Ken Jennings. In doing so, she went from never winning a regular game to a Tournament of Champions contender. The Nashville, Tennessee-based research specialist faced James Frazer - a California-based naval aviator wonderfully dressed in...
northgwinnettvoice.com

A tale of two sisters: Buford’s Pickens twins announce college plans

Since they were 3 years old, Mackenzie and Madison Pickens have been running around softball fields at the American Legion Buford Recreation League in Buford, acquiring skills that have catapulted them to being on two of the top teams in the state of Georgia, the Buford High School varsity softball team and the Georgia Impact 06 Sampson travel team.
Atlanta, GA
