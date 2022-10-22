Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
Murder Mystery Dinner pays homage to Top GunMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Related
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
Braves fans think Joc Pederson’s social media activity hints at Atlanta return
Don’t freak out just yet, Braves fans, but if you’re into reading between the lines, it looks like Joc Pederson has Atlanta on his mind. What are the odds that a player posts three pictures of him in a Braves uniform even though just 6.2 percent of his total games were played with Atlanta?
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce Dances With Phillie Phanatic, Chugs Beer at NLCS
WATCH: Kelce dances with Phanatic, pounds a beer at NLCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. What's a local legend to do when his undefeated football team is on a bye?. Dance with the big green goof of a baseball mascot during a magical playoff run, of course. Eagles center...
Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Health News
Legendary racing star turned business woman Danica Patrick continues to open up about what she went through following her decision to get breast implants. Patrick, who's since had her breast implants removed, said she underwent basically every test imaginable before deciding to get them removed. "I had cycle irregularity, gained...
Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced
Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday. Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July. On Monday, Wade announced they have separated. "Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road...
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Dodgers: LA Prospect Could Step Into A Big Role For The 2023 Season
Some off-season changes could open up some extra playing time for Miguel Vargas this upcoming season.
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Hints at Playing in Upcoming World Baseball Classic
Ohtani would be a huge addition to Team Japan.
Sleepy Eye celebrates 100th anniversary of when Babe Ruth played ball there
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. -- Baseball and the game's history mean a lot to people in the small town of Sleepy Eye.One hundred years ago this October, Babe Ruth played an exhibition game there, and they decided to celebrate it. It was the kind of day that brought the biggest of the big to the small town, and a time to remember the man who made it happen.The year was 1922, and Babe Ruth was hitting his prime when he took the train to Sleepy Eye in October to make some barnstorming money by playing a game with the locals.Now they're...
Yardbarker
Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Michael Phelps announces his father has died
Michael Phelps has announced some unfortunate family news. Phelps revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that his father, Fred, has died. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared some old photos of his father. “You’ll always be my dad … And I’ll always be your son … Love you dad...
Eagles players react on Twitter to the Phillies advancing to the World Series
The Phillies are heading to their first World Series since 2009 with a game-winning homer from star slugger Bryce Harper. Batting as a designated hitter, Harper hit a clutch two-run blast as the ‘Fightins’ won their first NLCS pennant in 13 years. The city is on fire, with...
Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home
NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
Jeopardy! contestant Jessica Stephens left speechless as she goes from never winning a game to Tournament of Champions
JEOPARDY! contestant Jessica Stephens was left speechless as she won Friday's special episode hosted by Ken Jennings. In doing so, she went from never winning a regular game to a Tournament of Champions contender. The Nashville, Tennessee-based research specialist faced James Frazer - a California-based naval aviator wonderfully dressed in...
northgwinnettvoice.com
A tale of two sisters: Buford’s Pickens twins announce college plans
Since they were 3 years old, Mackenzie and Madison Pickens have been running around softball fields at the American Legion Buford Recreation League in Buford, acquiring skills that have catapulted them to being on two of the top teams in the state of Georgia, the Buford High School varsity softball team and the Georgia Impact 06 Sampson travel team.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1